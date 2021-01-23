America’s Gerry Beckley Releases Solo Best Of - Noise11.com

America’s Gerry Beckley has complied his first solo best of ‘Keeping the Light On – The Best of Gerry Beckley’.

Gerry released his first solo album ‘Van Go Gan’ in 1995. ‘Emma’, ‘Now Sue’ and ‘Goodbye Highway’ come from that first album. He has had nine solo / side-projects since that first solo record. “Yeah, I’m pretty prolific,” Beckley says “but I like to preface this with the fact I come from the school of songwriting where you need to write 10 to come up with two that are keepers. That doesn’t mean the other eight are crap, either. But you end up with an abundance of material, and you want to have a home for it.”

The album includes five previously unreleased songs including America fan-favourite ‘Norman’ and ‘Watching The Time’, a collaboration with Carl Wilson (Beach Boys) and Robert Lamm (Chicago).

Gerry’s solo works are a departure from America. “Obviously one of the great things about America is the combined strength; Dewey (Bunnell) is a fantastic partner and a great writer and singer and we really complement each other. So, when I do something on my own it’s not as simple as, ‘Now here’s a Dewey song, here’s a Gerry song…’ Fortunately there are a lot of different kinds of ‘Gerry songs’ that I’ve been able to put on these records.”

Keeping The Light On – The Best of Gerry Beckley Track Listing:

1. 3am

2. Crying

3. Emma

4. Watching The Time

5. Calling You

6. Self Image

7. Now Sue

8. Goodbye Highway

9. Norman

10. Always

11. Hang Your Head High

12. (I’m Your) Heart Slave

13. Life Lessons

14. Once A Distant Heart

15. Tokyo

16. Cup Of Rain

17. How Can I Turn You Away

18. Calling

19. Home Again

20. Keeping The Light On

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments