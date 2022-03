Amy Shark To Play 42 Regional Dates In Australia - Noise11.com

Amy Shark is taking her ‘Cry Forever’ to the regional areas of Australia.

A massive 42 date tour has been announced taking Amy from the West to the East starting 19 May and going through until 29 August.

In a statement Amy said, “I’m the happiest when I’m on stage performing and I can’t wait to travel further into Australia where I’ve never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it’s going to be a fun one.”

Tickets go onsale at 10am local time on Wednesday 30 March from https://www.amyshark.com.

AMY SHARK SEE U SOMEWHERE AUSTRALIA TOUR 2022

THU 19 MAY | BUNBURY REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNBURY, WA

FRI 20 MAY | MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, MANDURAH, WA

SAT 21 MAY | THE RIVER, MARGARET RIVER, WA

THU 26 MAY | ALBANY ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBANY, WA

FRI 27 MAY | ESPERANCE CIVIC CENTRE, ESPERANCE, WA

SAT 28 MAY | GOLDFIELDS ART CENTRE, KALGOORLIE, WA

SUN 29 MAY | CUMMINS THEATRE, MERREDIN, WA

TUE 31 MAY | QUEENS PARK THEATRE, GERALDTON, WA

THU 2 JUN | RED EARTH ARTS PRECINCT (THEATRE), KARRATHA, WA

SAT 4 JUN | THE ROEBUCK BAY HOTEL, BROOME, WA

THU 9 JUN | DARWIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, DARWIN, NT

SUN 26 JUN | THE GARDEN HOTEL, DUBBO, NSW

TUE 28 JUN | BMEC, BATHURST, NSW

WED 29 JUN | THE ART HOUSE WYONG, WYONG, NSW

SAT 2 JUL | CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE, NSW

TUE 5 JUL | WAGGA WAGGA CIVIC THEATRE, WAGGA WAGGA, NSW

WED 6 JUL | GRIFFITH REGIONAL THEATRE, GRIFFITH, NSW

FRI 8 JUL | CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE, CANBERRA, ACT

SAT 9 JUL | ALBURY ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBURY, NSW

TUE 12 JUL | WPACC, WANGARATTA, VIC

THU 14 JUL | RIVERLINKS EASTBANK, SHEPPARTON, VIC

SAT 16 JUL | GIPPSLAND PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, TRARALGON, VIC

TUE 19 JUL | LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC

WED 20 JUL | ULUMBARRA THEATRE, BENDIGO, VIC

THU 21 JUL | WENDOUREE CENTRE FOR PERFORMING ARTS, BALLARAT/WENDOUREE, VIC

FRI 22 JUL | HORSHAM TOWN HALL, HORSHAM, VIC

SAT 23 JUL | COSTA HALL, GEELONG, VIC

WED 27 JUL | MILDURA ARTS CENTRE, MILDURA, VIC

THU 28 JUL | THE BAROSSA ARTS CENTRE, TANUNDA, SA

FRI 29 JUL | MIDDLEBACK ARTS CENTRE, WHYALLA NORRIE, SA

SAT 30 JUL | CHAFFEY THEATRE, RENMARK, SA

SUN 31 JUL | SIR ROBERT HELPMANN THEATRE, MT GAMBIER, SA

TUE 2 AUG | PRINCESS THEATRE, LAUNCESTON, TAS

THU 4 AUG | PARNAPLE ARTS CENTRE, DEVENPORT, TAS

FRI 5 AUG | HOBART CITY HALL / MAC 02, HOBART, TAS

FRI 19 AUG | BILOELA CIVIC CENTRE, BILOELA, QLD

SAT 20 AUG | MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNDABERG, QLD

SUN 21 AUG | GLADSTONE ENTERTAINMENT & CONVENTION CENTRE, GLADSTONE, QLD

WED 24 AUG | PILBEAM THEATRE, ROCKHAMPTON, QLD

THU 25 AUG | MECC, MACKAY, QLD

FRI 26 AUG | TOWNSVILLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, TOWNSVILLE, QLD

MON 29 AUG | TANKS ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS, QLD

