Amy Winehouse Family To Donate Grammy Museum Proceeds To Charity

by Music-News.com on January 13, 2020

in News

Amy Winehouse’s father has insisted all the money raised from the late singer’s upcoming Grammy Museum exhibit will go to her charity foundation.

Amy Winehouse tragically passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, and in honour of her memory, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has teamed up with her family’s estate to launch a special exhibit of Amy’s possessions, including outfits, handwritten lyrics, and journal entries.

And Amy’s father Mitch has slammed claims her family are using her name for money, as he said all the money raised from the exhibit – which will also see her possessions auctioned off once the exhibit has closed – will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

He said: “I am focused solely on projects that will introduce new fans to Amy’s music and raise as much as possible for her foundation that continues to help children’s charities.

“We aren’t being paid a penny by the Grammy Museum. However much is raised at auction will go straight to Amy’s charity foundation.”

Mitch is also working on a Hollywood film and a stage musical based around Amy’s life, but expects the profits of those projects will also be donated to the foundation.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he said: “We haven’t even finalised financing yet for the movie and play. These are both done deals and are going ahead, but I expect people are going to criticise me again whatever we do.”

The ‘Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ exhibit at the Grammy Museum opens next week on January 17, and will run until April 13.

According to a press release, the exhibit will offer a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and the legacy she left after her passing.

It will also touch on how the ‘Back To Black’ singer’s untimely passing led her family to create her foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so that they can flourish.

Alongside fashion pieces including the halter dress Winehouse wore at her final stage performance in Belgrade, and custom-made but never worn dresses that was supposed to be for her cancelled 2011 summer festival tour, the exhibit will also feature never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and journal entries, and never-before-seen home video.

Once the exhibit has closed, many of the items will be auctioned to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which will take place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills November 6 -7, 2021.

music-news.com

