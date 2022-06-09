 Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Australia In October and November - Noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli supplied TEG Van Egmond

Andrea Bocelli photo supplied TEG Van Egmond

Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Australia In October and November

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

Legendary Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in Australia in October and November.

TEG Van Egmond have announced dates for Bocelli with a 70 piece orchestra and 60 piece choir across five cities.

“The Australian tour dates are not just concerts to me, they are opportunities for us to immerse ourselves in musical beauty on a grand scale,” Andrea Bocelli says. “For these upcoming shows, my aim is to restore some serenity and enter gently into people’s hearts. If my previous tours are anything to go by, I’ve always found Australian audiences to be passionate, enthusiastic and friendly. I truly appreciate my generous and engaged Australian fanbase and am proud to be even a small part of the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.

“With its ability to inspire and heal, music is its own language and I never tire of performing these songs – even the ones I’ve been singing in concert for more than 25 years! – because they move me so deeply. Music is essential nourishment for the human spirit. What better way to celebrate the joys of life than through song!”

Christo Van Egmond, TEG VAN EGMOND’s Managing Director, says, “I’m overjoyed to announce that Andrea Bocelli, a true icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, will return to Australian stages this year! Only a handful of artists have done as much to popularise – and introduce newcomers to – the classical repertoire and Bocelli’s extraordinary, God-given talent must be experienced live to be fully appreciated. We’ve never needed the uplifting, spiritual therapy of Bocelli’s world-famous tenor more than we do right now.”

Andrea Bocelli 2022 Australian Tour Dates:

➢ Tuesday 25 October Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
➢ Thursday 27 October Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
➢ Saturday 29 October Hunter Valley, Hope Estate
➢ Wednesday 2 November Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
➢ Saturday 5 November Perth, Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences on
Wednesday 15 June at 12noon – Friday 17 June at 12noon (local time).
Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 17 June, at 1.00pm (local time).
Head to ticketek.com.au for all ticketing and tour information.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Confirms He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had, and has recovered from, the coronavirus COVID-19.

May 27, 2020
Gang of Youths MTV Unplugged
New Music Releases 26 October 2018

Major new titles coming this week from: David Campbell, Mark Vincent, John Legend, Tom Odell, Haken, Roger Waters, Gang of Youths (unplugged), Keith Sweat, Pierce Brothers, Lukas Graham, Boy George & Culture Club, Black Eyed Peas, Deep Sea Arcade, Andrea Bocelli, Nas, Robyn and Thom Yorke's soundtrack for 'Suspiria'.

October 26, 2018
Ed Sheeran Divide
Ed Sheeran To Release Another Perfect For Christmas With Andrea Bocelli

Ed Sheeran has teamed up with opera star Andrea Bocelli in a bid to keep his chart-topping hit Perfect at number one between now and Christmas.

December 10, 2017
Australias new five dollar note
Kylie Minogue To Sing At Birthday For Old Lady On $5 Note

Kylie Minogue has been chosen to perform at the 90th birthday party of the old lady on Australia’s $5 note.

April 12, 2016
Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Records With Ariana Grande And John Travolta

Andrea Bocelli returns with his eagerly-awaited new album Cinema, for release worldwide on 23 October.

August 23, 2015
Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Guest Of Honour At Obama Breakfast

Once more next to Barak Obama, Andrea Bocelli, artist and witness of peace, has been guest of honour at the 61st 'National Prayer Breakfast', an event of global importance which was held on February 7th at the International Ballroom at the Hilton Hotel in Washington.

February 13, 2013
Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Attends World Premiere Of His Film In London

Andrea Bocelli's new film ' Love In Portofino' had its world premiere last night in central London.

January 23, 2013