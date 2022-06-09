Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Australia In October and November - Noise11.com

Legendary Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in Australia in October and November.

TEG Van Egmond have announced dates for Bocelli with a 70 piece orchestra and 60 piece choir across five cities.

“The Australian tour dates are not just concerts to me, they are opportunities for us to immerse ourselves in musical beauty on a grand scale,” Andrea Bocelli says. “For these upcoming shows, my aim is to restore some serenity and enter gently into people’s hearts. If my previous tours are anything to go by, I’ve always found Australian audiences to be passionate, enthusiastic and friendly. I truly appreciate my generous and engaged Australian fanbase and am proud to be even a small part of the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.

“With its ability to inspire and heal, music is its own language and I never tire of performing these songs – even the ones I’ve been singing in concert for more than 25 years! – because they move me so deeply. Music is essential nourishment for the human spirit. What better way to celebrate the joys of life than through song!”

Christo Van Egmond, TEG VAN EGMOND’s Managing Director, says, “I’m overjoyed to announce that Andrea Bocelli, a true icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, will return to Australian stages this year! Only a handful of artists have done as much to popularise – and introduce newcomers to – the classical repertoire and Bocelli’s extraordinary, God-given talent must be experienced live to be fully appreciated. We’ve never needed the uplifting, spiritual therapy of Bocelli’s world-famous tenor more than we do right now.”

Andrea Bocelli 2022 Australian Tour Dates:

➢ Tuesday 25 October Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

➢ Thursday 27 October Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

➢ Saturday 29 October Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

➢ Wednesday 2 November Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

➢ Saturday 5 November Perth, Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences on

Wednesday 15 June at 12noon – Friday 17 June at 12noon (local time).

Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 17 June, at 1.00pm (local time).

Head to ticketek.com.au for all ticketing and tour information.

