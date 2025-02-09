Andrea Bocelli To Play One Australian Show Only In Sydney April 3 - Noise11.com

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform one Australian show only in Sydney April 3.

Bocelli will perform with a 70-piece orchestra and a 60-person choir for one unforgettable night on Thursday, 3rd April, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“The opportunity to return to Australia for one exclusive show in Sydney is something I deeply cherish,” ANDREA BOCELLI shares. “These moments are far more than concerts—they are profound experiences where music allows us to connect and celebrate life together. My hope for this upcoming performance is to bring serenity, joy, and beauty into the hearts of everyone who attends.

“Having had the privilege of performing for Australian audiences before, I know their warmth, passion, and enthusiasm make each visit unforgettable. I am deeply grateful to my loyal Australian fans for allowing my music to become part of their lives.”

ANDREA BOCELLI LIVE

Thursday 3rd April – Sydney Cricket Ground

Special Guests will be announced soon.

General public tickets go on sale at

10am (local time) on Monday 17th February from www.ticketek.com.au

