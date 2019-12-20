Andrew De Silva To Perform The Music of Prince At Memo Music Hall

Andrew De Silva will pay tribute to Prince with his Purple Revolution show at Memo Music Hall on Saturday night (21 December 2020).

Andrew’s band is Simon Hosford (Men At Work, Tommy Emmanuel), Rod Bustos (Kate Ceberano, Vanessa Amorosi), drummer Johnny Salerno (Belinda Carlisle, Jon Stevens) and Aaron Mendoza (Angus & Julia Stone) on keys.

“Purple Prince in Purple Revolution: A Tribute to Prince”

Doors Open and Party Starting 7.30pm.

$40+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION

$45+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS

$50+bf – PREMIUM SEATS

$45 GA AT DOOR (if available)

