 Andrew De Silva To Perform The Music of Prince At Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
Andrew De Silva Purple Prince

Andrew De Silva To Perform The Music of Prince At Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2019

in News

Andrew De Silva will pay tribute to Prince with his Purple Revolution show at Memo Music Hall on Saturday night (21 December 2020).

Andrew’s band is Simon Hosford (Men At Work, Tommy Emmanuel), Rod Bustos (Kate Ceberano, Vanessa Amorosi), drummer Johnny Salerno (Belinda Carlisle, Jon Stevens) and Aaron Mendoza (Angus & Julia Stone) on keys.

“Purple Prince in Purple Revolution: A Tribute to Prince”

Doors Open and Party Starting 7.30pm.

$40+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION
$45+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS
$50+bf – PREMIUM SEATS
$45 GA AT DOOR (if available)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Singh
Shannon Noll, Jason Singh, Andrew De Silva and Tom Watson To Play Heaven Live

Shannon Noll, Jason Singh, Andrew De Silva and Tim Watson have formed a somewhat of a supergroup to perform Heaven’s Greatest Hits live at Memo Music Hall on Friday night.

November 13, 2019
Rob Mills
John Foreman to Perform the Music of George Michael with 30-piece Orchestra

Melbourne maestro, Music Director John Foreman will pair some of the Australia’s greatest vocalists with a 30-piece orchestra to perform the music of George Michael in October for ‘George Michael: Listen To Your Heart’.

July 30, 2019
Andrew De Silva
Andrew De Silva Has Three Busy Months With CDB, Keith Sweat And Solo

Andrew De Silva is out to take the “hardest working man in showbiz” award in coming months. He will tour with his band CDB for their own shows and with Keith Sweat, he has his Prince tribute shows and he will also be out with Boom Crash Opera.

June 27, 2017
andrew-de-silva-x-studio-prince-show
Andrew De Silva To Perform His Tribute To Prince At The X Studio

Former CDB and current Boom Crash Opera frontman Andrew De Silva will bring his Purple Revolution: A Tribute To Prince’ show to Sydney’s The X Studio.

November 22, 2016
Boom Crash Opera Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Debut Andrew De Silva And Two New Songs

Boom Crash Opera have broken in new singer Andrew De Silva with shows in Albury and Mulwala over the weekend. The band also debuted two new songs.

June 6, 2016
Peter and Maz, Boom Crash Opera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Set For First Andrew De Silva Show Friday

Boom Crash Opera will set out for their first tour with new singer Andrew De Silva starting Friday in Albury.

June 1, 2016
Boom Crash Opera Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Sets First Dates With New Singer Andrew De Silva

Boom Crash Opera will take to the road for the first time with new singer Andrew De Silva in June.

April 11, 2016