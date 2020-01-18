Andrew W.K.’s Air Drumming Napalm Death Cardio Workout Is Exactly As Awesome As It Sounds

Professional energetic dude Andrew W.K. has released a 43-minute film of him air drumming to Napalm Death’s 1990 grindcore masterpiece Harmony Corruption.

“Hi, my name’s Andrew W.K.,” the singer exclaims. “As a hard-core partier, I’ve always enjoyed and benefited from unconventional exercise. Who says you need a gym? Who says you need exercise equipment? You can air drum for a cardio workout. That’s right! Just play drums along in the air! You don’t need a drum set, you don’t need drum sticks, all you need is a great recording, like Napalm Death’s Harmony Corruption.”

The caption points out that Andrew is wearing 2.5 pound weighted gloves on each hand “for added intensity”. It also says that “severe drum fill errors and other mistakes are marked with an X”.

If you’re looking for motivation to get off the couch, you’ve found it.

Get your air-drumming on with Andrew W.K.

