Andy Taylor Will Join Duran Duran For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction - Noise11.com

Andy Taylor Will Join Duran Duran For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2022

Duran Duran will reunite with former guitarist Andy Taylor at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Duran Duran are set to be honoured alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and Carly Simon at the induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

And frontman Simon Le Bon – who is joined by Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor in the current lineup of the new wave band – has revealed Andy and former guitarist and bassist Warren Cuccurullo have been asked to reunite with them for their performance at the induction.

Simon said: “I’ve already had a definite yes from Andy.

“He’s definitely up for it. I’m pretty sure Warren [Cuccurullo, former guitarist/bassist] will want to do it … We’ve always maintained a decent relationship with these guys. We didn’t have so-called ‘acrimonious splits.’ It was gentlemanly and it was understood. And pretty much mutual.”

Andy first quit the group in 1986, before he returned in 2000 and left for good six years later.

Warren had a stint as guitarist and backing vocalist between 1989 and 2001, and was a touring guitarist between 1986 and 1989. He later had a stint as the group’s bassist from 1997 until 2001.

Simon added to Rolling Stone: “We’ve got Andy on the first three albums, so you have songs like ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ and ‘Rio’ and ‘Planet Earth.’

“[Cuccurullo] was a very important part of ‘The Wedding Album’, which had ‘Ordinary World’ and ‘Come Undone’ on it. We’re not struggling for good songs, that’s for sure.”

Andy has been performing with Reef recently and has his own solo projects, while he has previously co-produced for Sir Rod Stewart and written for Belinda Carlisle.

And Simon recently admitted it was bizarre seeing his ex-bandmate perform Duran Duran’s hit ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’ with a different singer, but he’s glad to see his pal working.

He said: “I send him texts.

“I watched him play some Duran Duran tracks on Chris Evans’s show and even though it was weird watching him play ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’ with another singer, I was so happy to see him working and involved in music because he’s such a great musician.”

