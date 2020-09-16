 Anita 'Lady A' White Countersues Lady Antebellum - Noise11.com
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues Lady Antebellum

by Music-News.com on September 17, 2020

in News

Lady Antebellum thought they had found common ground with the blues singer after they held a private conference on Zoom with her after they allegedly unknowingly switched their name to her moniker from Lady Antebellum in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in June, as the word Antebellum has associations to slavery in the US.

However, in July, the trio announced they were suing Lady A, as they claimed they trademarked the name in 2010 and she did not dispute the move then.

On Tuesday (15.09.20), White filed a lawsuit against Lady A Entertainment LLC and the band members asking for sole usage of the name and compensatory damages.

In a statement announcing their lawsuit, the band had said: “We are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended.

They added that they “shared our stories, listened to each other, prayed and spent hours on the phone and text writing a song about this experience together.

“We can do so much more together than in this dispute.”

The ‘Need You Now’ hitmakers claimed that a representative for Lady A “demanded a $10m [£7.79m] payment” from them.

The trio didn’t want damages from White or for her to change her name, but insisted they do not wish to face anymore legal hassles, and therefore sued her for trying to gain recognition of the trademark “we have held for many years”.

However, White’s suit alleged that: “Lady Antebellum’s decision to replace the band name Lady Antebellum with Lady A was undertaken with wilful disregard for Ms. White’s rights in her Lady A trademark, which she has used for nearly thirty years.”

It added that White “accrued common law rights in the Lady A trademark … as a result of her long, continuous, and prominent use of the Lady A mark since at least the early 1990s.”

White also insists their name change has proved confusing for her fans.

The suit continues: “Internet and social media searches for ‘Lady A,’ which had readily returned results for her music, were now dominated by references to Lady Antebellum.

“Ms. White’s Lady A brand had been usurped and set on the path to erasure.”

White also doesn’t believe the group when they say they’ve previously used the “fan-originated Lady A nickname as a trademark” from time-to-time in the past.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

T.I., music news, noise11.com
T.I. Charged In Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Scheme

Rapper T.I. has been ordered to pay a $75,000 penalty over his role in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

3 days ago
Delta Spirit by Alex Kweskin
Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years

Delta Spirit have released ‘What Is There’, their first album in six years. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas.

6 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Intruder Intended To Kill Rapper

The man who broke into Eminem's house earlier this year allegedly told the rapper he was there to "kill him".

6 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Talks About His New Pink Track

Keith Urban is talking up his new song 'One Too Many' with Pink.

6 days ago
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Gorillaz and The Cure Morph Out At Collaboration

Gorillaz - created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - have been releasing collaborations as part of their ongoing 'Song Machine' project.

September 9, 2020
The Casanovas
Tommy Boyce of The Casanovas Explains Why ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’

‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ according to The Casanovas and Tommy Boyce says why.

September 8, 2020
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Scores Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row

Josh Pyke’s ‘Rome debuted at no 8 in Australia this week making it its sixth Top 10 album in a row.

September 8, 2020