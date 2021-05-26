 Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks - Noise11.com
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2021

in News

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

The Heart legend has decided to release a four-track EP of songs by The Daybreaks. The Daybreaks scored a few gigs and played small venues in California before releasing a 7 inch single in 1969. Ann left The Daybreaks to form Heart with her sister Nancy Wilson.

Tracklist:
1. Standing Watching You
2. I’m Gonna’ Drink My Hurt Away
3. Wonder How I Managed
4. Through Eyes and Glass

Heart were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2103. They have sold over 35 million records and had hit songs with ‘Barracuda’, ‘Magic Man’, ‘Crazy For You’ and ‘Alone’.

Ann has solo dates in June. Her sister Nancy is about to release her first ever solo album at age 67.

RITE OF JUNE: AN EVENING WITH ANN WILSON TOUR DATES

JUNE
22 – Fort Myers FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hal
24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
27 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Noise11.com

