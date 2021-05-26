Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks - Noise11.com

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

The Heart legend has decided to release a four-track EP of songs by The Daybreaks. The Daybreaks scored a few gigs and played small venues in California before releasing a 7 inch single in 1969. Ann left The Daybreaks to form Heart with her sister Nancy Wilson.

Tracklist:

1. Standing Watching You

2. I’m Gonna’ Drink My Hurt Away

3. Wonder How I Managed

4. Through Eyes and Glass

Heart were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2103. They have sold over 35 million records and had hit songs with ‘Barracuda’, ‘Magic Man’, ‘Crazy For You’ and ‘Alone’.

Ann has solo dates in June. Her sister Nancy is about to release her first ever solo album at age 67.

RITE OF JUNE: AN EVENING WITH ANN WILSON TOUR DATES

JUNE

22 – Fort Myers FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hal

24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

27 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

