Announcement: ARIA Reveal Music Teacher Of The Year Award Nominees - Noise11.com

ARIA Music Teacher of the Year Award nominees 2021

Announcement: ARIA Reveal Music Teacher Of The Year Award Nominees

by Announcement on October 6, 2021

ARIA is excited to announce the nominees for the 2021 ARIA Music Teacher Award.

2021 marks a momentous occasion for the award as it enters its fifth year, with a record number of applications from some of the country’s leading music educators. The winner of this year’s award will join the likes of Sarah Donnelly (2020, Willcania Central School, Wilcannia NSW), Antonio Chiappetta (2019, St Andrews College, Sydney, NSW), Scott Maxwell (2018, Grant High School, Mount Gambier, SA) and Renee McCarthy (2017, Woodcroft College, Adelaide SA).

Every year the public help determine the winner of the ARIA Music Teacher Award, with the winner to be announced as part of the ARIAs this November.

Vote for the 2021 ARIA Music Teacher award here.

The four nominees for this year’s ARIA Music Teacher Award are:

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Every year, four ARIA Music Award ambassadors are sent to the nominee’s schools to share the news of their nomination. This year Ashley Baxter was visited by Amy Shark, Zoë Barry by Baker Boy, Daniel Wilson received a very special call from Tones and I, as well as Aaron Silver who spoke with Morgan Evans.

The ARIA Music Teacher Award has quickly become one of the award’s most cherished categories as we recognise the importance of music education and our teachers, in forming the industry and nurturing the next generation of musicians.

Research shows that children who participate in music studies have higher grades, better school attendance, improved self-esteem and confidence, while the studies themselves help to manage stress, depression, loneliness and anger.

Perhaps, now more than ever, we recognise the importance that music plays in both students and each other’s lives in offering hope and bringing us all together.

The nominees for this category are the first to be announced for the 2021 ARIA Awards in Partnership with YouTube Music, with the remaining nominees to be announced later in the month.

Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, said: “In such a difficult time, it’s incredible to see music’s ability to bring light into the lives of so many children. I’m thrilled at the volume of passionate, dedicated and inspiring music teachers who have been nominated for the ARIA Music Teacher Award. I can’t wait to award one special teacher the top prize in November, but I also want to thank all the nominees from the bottom of my heart for doing the amazing work they do.”

Voting is now open and closes at 11.59 PM Wednesday 17th November.

