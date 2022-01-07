Announcement: Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards Postponed - Noise11.com

Tamworth’s Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards have been postponed following new Covid guidelines handed down from the New South Wales Government.

Here is the official announcement:

Following today’s announcement of major changes to COVID-19 safety measures for NSW and a subsequent meeting with Mr. Kevin Anderson, Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb, Tamworth Region Deputy Mayor Mark Rodda, Country Music Festival venue managers, and key stakeholders, Festival organisers announce that the 2022 Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards has been postponed.

Country Music Festival Manager Mr. Barry Harley said: “The decision to postpone the Festival, just a week out from the event, was a difficult, yet necessary, decision to make. Given the current state of COVID transmission in our communities, and the impact the changed Covid safety measures have on our venues, it is the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved particularly the Tamworth and country music community.”

Mr. Harley said that organisers are now planning to hold the 50th Anniversary event from 18-24 April 2022, with many of the same features, including the Golden Guitar Awards held over a shorter period.

“We will continue to work diligently with government authorities, festival stakeholders, and the country music industry as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors, and sponsorship partners back to Tamworth in April this year.”

Tamworth’s long-running Country Music Festival prides itself on being the country’s largest and longest-running country music festival in Australia, often seeing over 50,000 people over 10 days in January.

This is the second year, the Festival has been impacted by COVID-19, but Mr. Harley says “there’s still a lot to celebrate and we will be able to do so in April this year.”

Ticket holders for January shows will be contacted directly. A further update on the rescheduled event will be made next week.