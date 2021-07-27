 Announcement: NIMAs Postponed - Noise11.com
Baker Boy at NIMAs 2019 photo by David Hancock

Announcement: NIMAs Postponed

by Announcement on July 28, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

COVID causing havoc across the country has forced the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs), initially scheduled for August 7 at the Darwin Amphitheatre, to be postponed.

New South Wales declared a hotspot by the Northern Territory government and strict COVID restrictions remaining in Melbourne and Adelaide have rendered a date change for the much-loved First Nations music gathering set to celebrate the extraordinary talent and output of First Nations music stars.

Mere weeks before the spotlight was to shine on a diverse cross-section of deservedly nominated First Nations artists meeting on Larrakia land, the current COVID climate in Australia has made it increasingly clear the festivities have to be put on pause until later in the year to ensure performers and nominees can be together for the annual celebration.

“It is unfortunate yet the best choice for all our artists and community that we move this year’s event to ensure the night celebrates togetherness,” said NIMA Creative Director, Ben Graetz.

Community support and ticket sales have never been higher than this year and it is clear that First Nations artists have never had more to celebrate. We look forward to having the opportunity to honour the incredibly talented artists who have contributed to putting First Nations music on the world stage at a later date in 2021.”

The NIMA team is working to secure a revised date to allow the NIMAs to deliver on being Australia’s biggest First Nations music event, with this year’s 25 nominees including three-time finalists The KID LAROI, Sycco, and Baker Boy, who are joined by two-time finalists Birdz, Miiesha, and Tia Gostelow, and first-time NIMA nominees Budjerah, J-MILLA, King Stingray, and Chasing Ghosts, as well as last year’s Triple J Unearthed NIMAs winner, JK-47.

All current NIMAs 2021 ticket holders will be contacted with the opportunity to hold onto their tickets for the to-be-confirmed new date or access a refund.

