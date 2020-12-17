Announcement: QMusic Billy Thorpe Scholarship Open - Noise11.com

QMusic today announced the return of the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, funded by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, with applications open until 11:59pm (AEST), Thursday 14 January 2021 for all Queensland early-career artists to apply.

The Billy Thorpe Scholarship provides $10,000 for an emerging artist to record with an established producer and receive career-planning advice from Chugg Entertainment.

The winner of the Billy Thorpe Scholarship will be announced at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards announced this week to be taking place on Tuesday 20 April at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

QMusic CEO Angela Samut is looking forward to seeing emerging Queensland musicians putting themselves forward for this opportunity.

“QMusic is grateful for the support of the Queensland Government in making the Billy Thorpe Scholarship possible, and its shared mission to invest in emerging and early-career artists to help build our local industry.

“As we come out of 2020, QMusic will continue to offer and seek out opportunities for our local industry through collaborations and partnerships in order to help them to get ahead,” said Ms Samut.

“Although our industry has struggled due to the effects of COVID-19, our industry is courageous, dedicated and innovative, and we will get back on our feet. We encourage artists and industry professionals to reach out to our QMusic team to see how we can help you in 2021 with opportunities like the Billy Thorpe Scholarship.”

Brisbane-based singer-songwriter Harry Phillips won the award at the Queensland Music Awards in 2020, just before COVID-19 hit Australia and the industry started to shut down. These restrictions haven’t stopped him using the award to write and record two songs for his upcoming EP as well as planning for the next stages of his professional career.

“Winning the Billy Thorpe Scholarship allowed me the opportunity to work with amazing producers and people I never would have had access to normally”, said Harry Phillips.

“The advice I received from Chugg Entertainment was hugely enlightening and helped me to clearly define my own path to success in the music industry. Overall the Scholarship helped me turbo boost this stage in my career, and gave me the resources to produce the best music I’ve ever made.”

Applications are open now for the 2021 Billy Thorpe Scholarship via qmusic.com.au. Applications close 11:59pm (AEST), Thursday 14 January 2021. For application criteria and eligibility, go to qmusic.com.au.

About Billy Thorpe Scholarship:

The Scholarship is named in honour of the late Billy Thorpe, a great Australian rock musician and the frontman of Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs, who passed away in February 2007. Billy spent his formative years in Brisbane and made an enormous contribution to the Australian and global music industry over five decades of performing, writing and producing.

The Billy Thorpe Scholarship has been awarded since 2010, with previous winners including Pool Shop (2019), Greta Stanley (2018), Marville (2017), Luke Peacock (2016), Ayla (2015), Jeremy Neale (2013), Astrid & The Asteroids (2012), Sam Hales from The Jungle Giants (2011) and Andrew Redford (2010).

