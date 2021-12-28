Announcement: The Academy Postpones January Seniors Course - Noise11.com

The following is an announcement from The Country Music Academy in the lead-up to the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Due to the current NSW Government restrictions, The Academy has made the decision not to proceed for the 2022 senior course.

The course was to run from January 4, 2022 in Tamworth, but the health and safety of The Academy staff members and students is at the forefront of all decisions by the organising team. Therefore, they have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 senior course to January 2023.

“We feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our students and staff members, and to ensure we comply with all NSW Government COVID-19 restrictions,” director Lyn Bowtell said.

“We did not make this decision lightly, and thank our students and staff members for their understanding in these ever-changing times.”

The January course would have been the first senior course to run since January 2020, and The Academy administration team members have informed all students, mentors and staff members of the decision.

The Academy administration team has wanted to continue the great work of the junior and senior courses and, since January 2021, three online Academy X courses have been run via Zoom, addressing various aspects of the music industry, songwriting, and performance.

www.academycountrymusic.com.au | @CMAAAcademyOfCountryMusic