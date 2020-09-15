Announcement: Tom Morello To Speak At Virtual Bigsound Conference

BIGSOUND 2020 has dropped the mic on its first (and hopefully last) ever 100% virtual program on October 21 and 22, bringing together a stacked first announcement of keynote presenters to lead a program to re-future a challenged industry with positivity, connection and reality.

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage, the Nightwatchman) leads the first announcement with a presentation exploring his life as a musician and activist. BIGSOUND will also host a line up of special in-conversation sessions with the legendary Kev Carmody and ARIA-award winner Amy Shark, as well as a keynote presentation from global superstar Tones And I. Rhoda Roberts and Ziggy Ramo will discuss the Indigenous future of the music industry while American Grammy-nominee Mumu Fresh will discuss career, community and survival in 2020.

BIGSOUND will also welcome Australia’s hero of COVID, culinary crusader Nat’s What I Reckon, who will present an exclusive BIGSOUND cooking show. I OH YOU’s Johann Ponniah will zoom by for a keynote, while globally respected tour and production manager and founder of CrewCare Australia Howard Freeman (Big Day Out, INXS, AC/DC, Eminem, Neil Young, Prince, Rolling Stones) will host a poignant session exploring the hard realities of life on the road, the impacts it has on mental and physical health, and creating a culture of help-seeking.

Very few artists radiate and live their purpose the way that Tom Morello does, his power, conviction and guitar shredding sound is like no other”, said BIGSOUND Creative Director Janne Scott. “This keynote is a personal dream of mine and an absolute privilege for BIGSOUND to present, delivered at a time when we could all use a little Morello magic.”

With COVID-19 restricting travel, BIGSOUND 2020 will be the first event in its 19 -year history to go completely free and virtual, in recognition of the difficult times the industry is currently facing and the need more than ever to have a place to come together regardless of location or means. With over 2,000 already registered, the virtual space will enable BIGSOUND’s panel discussions, keynotes and seminars the ability to reach and connect with more people than ever before.

“BIGSOUND has been the meeting place of the music community for nearly two decades and the determination for this event to not only go ahead, but to thrive in a virtual environment is essential for our industry.” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut.

“BIGSOUND has been a leader for years in looking to future business models, mental health and a place of fairness and justice for First Nations peoples working in the music industry as well as giving tomorrow’s Australian icons a platform to learn and be discovered. Never have these things been more important. Never has BIGSOUND been more important.”

BIGSOUND’s second announcement and full program schedule will be unveiled at the end of September along with The BIGSOUND50, this year’s hottest Australian artists who will be exposed to the world and participate in a national and international networking program designed for the times.

BIGSOUND’s First Nations House in partnership with Spotify will also be a key feature of the full program, offering important discussion, learning and understanding, as well as showcasing some of our finest First Nations talent from around the country.

“BIGSOUND 2020 is the perfect opportunity for the music community to come together and take stock of where we find ourselves both nationally and globally after the last six tumultuous months” said Conference Programmer Tom Larkin.

“Featuring some of the most prolific Keynotes we have ever programmed, the conference itself will lead conversations around future facing concepts that are brave, nuanced and shine a light towards recovering a more sustainable industry.”

FREE registration for BIGSOUND 2020 is now open at www.bigsound.org.au

