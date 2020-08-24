 ANNOUNCEMENT: Who You'll See On Delivered Live This Week - Noise11.com
Middle Kids

ANNOUNCEMENT: Who You’ll See On Delivered Live This Week

by Announcement on August 25, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Delivered Live this week brings you another incredible line up of talent with full sets from 3 amazing artists, performing live in our custom built, socially-distanced studio in Sydney. This week sees us joined by Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson, triple j faves Middle Kids, and up and coming duo, Clews.

Delivered, Live was originally created to showcase Australia’s premier talent, amplified and with full lighting as you would see it if you were at a venue, and supported by funding from the Victorian Government to ensure Victorian artists and crew were paid for their craft. While we’re currently unable to have Victorian artists attend the studio, rather than replicating home streaming events, we have moved performances to our studio in Sydney with NSW acts so we continue to deliver performances like you’re there in the band room.

The show will still be hosted by Henry Wagons, along with Myf Warhurst, and we’ll still have some of Victoria’s best comedians coming to us from their kitchens and lounge rooms. The show is still produced out of Victoria (albeit from our crew’s homes!).

To ensure that the show continues to support Victorian artists and crew each week Victorian artists who were scheduled to play this season will be paid as if they were doing the show.

Bringing the laughs will be award winning comedian Nath Valvo, and our regular recap on ‘the week that was’ with Sami Shah.

Delivered, Live made its debut in April this year as a response to COVID 19 forcing the world into lockdown. The show is made available to watch free on YouTube so as to be accessible to any who choose to watch it. However, for those that can afford it, tickets are available for purchase for a range of price points, starting from as little as $20 – less than you’d pay to see most of these acts in non-pandemic times.

The revenue from these tickets then goes back to the artists and the crew creating the show, plus a live music venue and crew member of each acts’ choice.

Delivered, Live Season 2, Episode 6
Saturday 29th August 7.30pm

Clews
Middle Kids
Phil Jamieson
Nath Valvo
Sami Shah

Noise11.com

