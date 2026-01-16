Kesha Teams Up With Australian Pop Trio Blusher For “Glow.” Remix Ahead Of Down Under Tour - Noise11.com

Multi-platinum pop superstar Kesha has unveiled a brand-new version of her fan favourite “Glow.” featuring Melbourne trio Blusher, released today via Kesha Records.

The collaboration coincides with Blusher joining Kesha as special guests on the Australia/New Zealand leg of her Tits Out Tour, marking the pop icon’s first headline visit Down Under in over a decade.

The tour launches February 19 at Brisbane’s Riverstage and features sold-out shows at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on February 22, Adelaide’s AEC Arena on February 24, and Perth’s Perth HPC on February 26. Festival appearances include Sydney’s Mighty Hoopla on February 21 and Christchurch’s Electric Avenue on February 28. Full tour information and remaining tickets are available at keshaofficial.com/tour.

Speaking about the remix, Kesha said, “Baddies on the GLOW Blusher remix! It’s out now. Can’t wait for you girls to join the tour Down Under.”

For Blusher, the partnership represents a milestone. “Kesha is an icon and a huge inspiration to us, and a big reason why our band formed after bonding over Kesha deep cuts the first time we met,” the trio said. “If we could tell those versions of ourselves that we got to produce a remix for her AND support her on tour, they would be extremely shook. Aside from being an artist with so much taste and vision, she’s a fierce businesswoman and advocate, and we’re really proud to be a part of a release on Kesha Records. The tour will be the biggest venues we’ve ever played, so we’re hoping she might want to do a shot with us before the show to help our nerves.”

“Glow.” originally appeared on Kesha’s sixth studio album, . (PERIOD), released July 4, 2025. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums and #3 on Independent Albums, also ranking among the top 20 on the Billboard 200. Kesha supported the album with the largest headline run of her career, The Tits Out Tour in North America, including sold-out stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Following the Australia/New Zealand dates, Kesha will take The Tits Out Tour to the UK and Europe, beginning March 4 at Berlin’s sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and concluding March 31 at Dublin’s 3Arena, marking her first headline tour across the region in more than ten years.

Kesha: The Tits Out Tour – Australia/New Zealand 2026

February 19 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage *

February 21 – Sydney, AU – Mighty Hoopla †

February 22 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena (UPGRADED VENUE) *

February 24 – Adelaide, AU – AEC Arena (SOLD OUT) *

February 26 – Perth, AU – Perth HPC (SOLD OUT) *

February 28 – Christchurch, NZ – Electric Avenue †

*With special guests Blusher

†Festival appearance

