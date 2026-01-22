 Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Announces Australia and New Zealand Dates for Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Jason Bonham supplied

Jason Bonham supplied

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Announces Australia and New Zealand Dates for Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2026

in News

The world tour celebrating the landmark album wraps up in April 2026 with a seven-city run across Australasia

by Paul Cashmere

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, JBLZE, has confirmed the final leg of its global tour, bringing the 50th anniversary celebration of Physical Graffiti to Australia and New Zealand in April 2026.

The world tour, which honours one of Led Zeppelin’s most ambitious and enduring records, will culminate in seven dates down under, marking the latest chapter in a project that has already expanded beyond its original 50-show intention. For fans, the announcement represents a rare opportunity to experience the album performed in full, alongside a curated selection of Zeppelin’s most iconic tracks.

“Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record,” Jason Bonham says. “For me, this isn’t just an album, it’s the album. I set out to honour its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows, and that vision now looks more like 80 shows. My last tour of Australia and New Zealand was nothing short of electrifying, and I know the April tour will raise the bar even higher.”

The tour setlist is built around Physical Graffiti in its entirety, allowing audiences to hear deep cuts such as “In The Light” and “Boogie With Stu,” alongside cornerstone tracks like “The Wanton Song” and “Kashmir.” The show will also feature a broader selection of Led Zeppelin classics, including “Good Times Bad Times,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and “Stairway To Heaven.”

This is not the first time Bonham has brought his tribute project to Australian shores. JBLZE has developed a reputation for its meticulous attention to detail, both musically and visually, with production that aims to match the scale and drama of the original recordings. The tour’s theatrical staging, lighting and narrative pacing have been designed to replicate the experience of a major Zeppelin concert, while also honouring the band’s legacy in a way that is both reverent and thrilling.

For Bonham, the tour is also deeply personal. His connection to Led Zeppelin is rooted in family history, with his father, John Bonham, having been the band’s legendary drummer. Jason Bonham’s own career has long been intertwined with the Zeppelin story, beginning with early performances alongside the surviving members and culminating in the 2007 reunion at London’s O2 Arena. That performance, at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, became one of the most talked-about events in rock history and reinforced Jason’s place as the rightful custodian of his father’s legacy.

Beyond the Zeppelin framework, Bonham has built a diverse career as a musician, collaborator and bandleader. After early work with Airrace and Virginia Wolf, he joined Jimmy Page for the Outrider album and tour in 1988. He later formed the band Bonham, achieving commercial success with The Disregard Of Timekeeping and its hit single “Wait For You.” He has since worked with a range of artists including Foreigner, Little Steven, Joe Bonamassa and Paul Rodgers, and has been a member of high-profile projects such as Black Country Communion and California Breed.

In 2010, he launched Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, which quickly became a global touring phenomenon. The project has since become one of the most respected live tributes in rock music, recognised for its fidelity to the original recordings and the strength of its musicianship.

As the April dates approach, fans can expect a show that is both a celebration of Physical Graffiti and a broader homage to Led Zeppelin’s enduring catalogue. The decision to perform the full album is significant, because Physical Graffiti remains a towering achievement in rock history, often regarded as the definitive late-period statement from the band. Its blend of hard rock, folk, blues and experimental soundscapes helped redefine what a double album could be, and it remains one of Led Zeppelin’s most celebrated and influential works.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday 28 January at 10:00am local time. Full ticketing information and performance details are available through the official JBLZE and touring websites.

Tour Dates, April 2026

https://www.jasonbonham.net

Tuesday 14 April, Wellington, New Zealand, The Opera House
Wednesday 15 April, Auckland, New Zealand, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
Friday 17 April, Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall
Sunday 19 April, Newcastle, Australia, Civic Theatre
Tuesday 21 April, Sydney, Australia, Sydney Opera House
Thursday 23 April, Adelaide, Australia, Thebarton Theatre
Saturday 25 April, Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre

