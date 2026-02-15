IVE Announce World Tour For Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

IVE Confirm Their Global Phenomenon Status With Sydney, Melbourne And Auckland Dates

by Paul Cashmere

South Korean K-pop sensation IVE are returning to Australia and New Zealand in June 2026 as part of their IVE WORLD TOUR , cementing their place among the leading figures of their generation. The six-member group, consisting of ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO, will launch the regional leg at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday 13 June, followed by Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 16 June, before concluding in Auckland at Spark Arena on Saturday 20 June.

IVE’s latest world tour began with a spectacular three-day run at Seoul’s KSPO Dome late last year, a defining prelude to the “SHOW WHAT I AM” era. Building on the triumph of their first world tour, “SHOW WHAT I HAVE,” which connected them with over 420,000 fans across 19 countries, IVE have demonstrated both artistic growth and expanded musical range. The tour captures the group’s evolution from rising stars to global K-pop innovators.

With the release of their new single BANG BANG and the upcoming album Revive+ set for 23 February, IVE continue to push boundaries. The group has achieved seven consecutive million-seller albums since their December 2021 debut, reflecting both their immense popularity and consistent commercial success.

IVE debuted on 1 December 2021 with the single ELEVEN, which quickly established them as a global act. The track reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart and maintained a 14-week run on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Their follow-up releases, LOVE DIVE and AFTER LIKE in 2022, earned them multiple Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards in South Korea, while both singles achieved remarkable commercial performance, including Perfect all-kills on Korean charts.

In 2023, IVE released their first full-length album I’VE IVE, featuring hits KITSCH and I AM. That year also marked their first solo tour, The Prom Queens, covering Seoul, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan, collectively attracting nearly 100,000 attendees. Later releases, including I’VE MINE, IVE SWITCH, and their collaborations with Saweetie and David Guetta, have expanded the group’s international footprint.

IVE’s ability to blend textured electronic production, catchy melodies, and dynamic beats has contributed to their distinctive sound. Tracks often explore themes of identity, self-perception, and empowerment, with layered synths, house influences, and sophisticated arrangements complementing the group’s vocal versatility. Their public image is defined by elegance and poise, giving each member a unique presence while reinforcing the group’s cohesive identity.

Awards, Recognition And Influence

IVE’s meteoric rise has been widely recognised. Forbes named them to their 2024 Asia 30 Under 30 list, highlighting the group as one of the most successful all-female vocal acts globally. Billboard described them as an “undeniable force in K-pop’s next generation.” Since debut, the group has amassed numerous awards, including multiple MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Asia Artist Awards, Circle Chart Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

Beyond music, IVE have taken on ambassadorial roles for causes like the Korean Red Cross, and endorsed global brands including Pepsi, Puma, Papa John’s, and SK Telecom. Their philanthropic efforts include donations to disaster relief efforts in Turkey, Syria, and South Korea.

IVE WORLD TOUR represents the next stage of the “IVE Syndrome,” moving the group beyond its first three years of activity into a period defined by maturity, individuality, and global vision. For fans in Australia and New Zealand, the tour offers an opportunity to experience a group that is not only at the forefront of K-pop, but actively shaping its future.

IVE WORLD TOUR Australia & New Zealand 2026

Sat 13 June – Qudos Bank Arena, SYDNEY

Tue 16 June – Rod Laver Arena, MELBOURNE

Sat 20 June – Spark Arena, AUCKLAND

General on sale: Thu 19 Feb, 9am local

For tickets and VIP information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

