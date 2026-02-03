 Descendents Run Down Under Celebrating 30 Years of Everything Sucks - Noise11.com
Descendents supplied

Descendents supplied

Descendents Run Down Under Celebrating 30 Years of Everything Sucks

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2026

in Live,News

The So Cal punk icons Descendents return to Australia and New Zealand this June, revisiting a career-defining album and bringing decades of melodic hardcore to local stages

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years on from its original release, Descendents’ 1996 album Everything Sucks remains a touchstone in punk rock history. This June, the American band will embark on the Run Down Under tour, hitting cities across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the milestone while delivering a career-spanning set for fans both old and new.

Formed in Manhattan Beach, California, in 1977, Descendents began as a power pop and surf-inspired punk band before evolving into a seminal melodic hardcore outfit with the arrival of vocalist Milo Aukerman in 1979. Alongside guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo, and drummer Bill Stevenson, the band helped define the hardcore punk sound emerging in Southern California. Their early releases, including the Fat EP and 1982’s Milo Goes to College, were noted for their rapid-fire, melodic energy-a combination that would influence generations of pop-punk and skate punk bands worldwide.

Everything Sucks arrived in the mid-90s after a period of intermittent activity and reformation. It reunited Aukerman with Stevenson, Egerton, and Alvarez, while also featuring contributions from original members Lombardo and Navetta. The album, recorded at Stevenson’s Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado, captured the directness, humour, and melodic sensibility that had long been the Descendents’ hallmark. Tracks such as “I’m the One” and “When I Get Old” became staples of their live shows, cementing Everything Sucks as both a fan favourite and an essential part of the punk canon.

While the tour will highlight the Everything Sucks era, attendees can expect a comprehensive retrospective of the band’s nearly five-decade career. From the short, aggressive bursts of Milo Goes to College to the darker experimentation of Enjoy! (1986) and the polished, reflective songwriting of Cool to Be You (2004), Descendents’ catalogue reflects a continual evolution while maintaining the melodic urgency that has made them enduring figures in punk rock.

Over the years, the Descendents’ music has shaped countless artists. Bands such as Blink-182, Green Day, NOFX, Pennywise, and MXPX cite them as a pivotal influence, particularly in melding personal and humorous lyricism with high-velocity guitar and rhythm sections. The band’s iconic mascot, the Milo character, has adorned album covers and merchandise since the early 1980s, evolving alongside the group while remaining a visual symbol of their unique blend of intelligence, nerdiness, and irreverence.

The Run Down Under tour also represents a rare opportunity to see the Descendents live in Australia and New Zealand, given their sporadic touring schedule and Aukerman’s dual career as a biochemist. Fans can anticipate the full band experience, with Stevenson, Aukerman, Egerton, and Alvarez delivering both classic and newer material with the precision and energy that have made them a respected live act for decades.

Tour Dates:
Wed, June 3, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel
Fri, June 5, Melbourne, Forum
Sat, June 6, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
Mon, June 8, Adelaide, The Gov
Tue, June 9, Perth, Astor
Thu, June 11, Sydney, Roundhouse
Fri, June 12, Brisbane, Tivoli
Sat, June 13, Gold Coast, The Balcony (Coolangatta Hotel)
Tue, June 16, Wellington, Meow Nui
Wed, June 17, Auckland, Powerstation

Tickets:
Promoter Presale: Thurs, Feb 5 @ 10am AEDT
General Onsale: Fri, Feb 6 @ 10am AEDT

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Bonham supplied
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Announces Australia and New Zealand Dates for Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary Tour

The world tour celebrating the landmark album wraps up in April 2026 with a seven-city run across Australasia

January 22, 2026
Kesha by Brendan Walter
Kesha Teams Up With Australian Pop Trio Blusher For “Glow.” Remix Ahead Of Down Under Tour

Multi-platinum pop superstar Kesha has unveiled a brand-new version of her fan favourite “Glow.” featuring Melbourne trio Blusher, released today via Kesha Records.

January 16, 2026
Earth Frequency 2025
Festival Tickets Could Surpass $427 By 2030 As Prices Outpace Inflation

Australia's festival season is heating up, but for music fans, the cost of entry is rising faster than ever. New analysis by Culture Kings of ticket data from 11 major Australian music festivals shows that prices have surged dramatically beyond inflation and are projected to continue climbing over the next decade.

December 23, 2025
A Day To Remember supplied Destory All Lines
A Day To Remember And Papa Roach Announce Big Rock Tour With Landmvrks Down Under

Two of rock's most enduring heavyweights are set to shake arenas across Australia and New Zealand in 2026, as A Day To Remember and Papa Roach join forces for the Big Rock Tour. French modern metalcore act Landmvrks will also be on board as special guests, delivering a stacked line-up of high-energy performances.

December 15, 2025
Faithless announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour
Faithless Return To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 For First Shows In 15 Years

British electronic innovators Faithless will return to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026, marking their first visit to the region in fifteen years, as they bring their signature mix of house, trip-hop and dub to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. Their last appearance on Australian soil was at the Good Vibrations festival in 2011, a moment remembered for showcasing one of the most influential acts in global club culture.

December 4, 2025
Belinda Carlisle photo by Josef Jasso
Belinda Carlisle Announces Farewell Australian Tour: G’Day & Goodbye

Belinda Carlisle will return to Australia in March 2027 for her final national run, the G'Day & Goodbye Tour.

November 25, 2025
Tool announce exclusive 2025 arena shows in Adelaide and Perth
Tool Play Rarities And A Debut At Two New Zealand Shows

Tool's return to New Zealand has offered Australian fans a preview of what to expect when the band arrives later this month. The Los Angeles progressive metal innovators performed two consecutive nights in Auckland on 22 and 23 November, delivering setlists that diverged sharply across the two shows and included a remarkable selection of rarely played catalogue deep cuts. For a group renowned for its precision, its disciplined touring cycles, and its aversion to nostalgia, this was a significant display of musical archival excavation.

November 24, 2025