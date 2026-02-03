Descendents Run Down Under Celebrating 30 Years of Everything Sucks - Noise11.com

The So Cal punk icons Descendents return to Australia and New Zealand this June, revisiting a career-defining album and bringing decades of melodic hardcore to local stages

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years on from its original release, Descendents’ 1996 album Everything Sucks remains a touchstone in punk rock history. This June, the American band will embark on the Run Down Under tour, hitting cities across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the milestone while delivering a career-spanning set for fans both old and new.

Formed in Manhattan Beach, California, in 1977, Descendents began as a power pop and surf-inspired punk band before evolving into a seminal melodic hardcore outfit with the arrival of vocalist Milo Aukerman in 1979. Alongside guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo, and drummer Bill Stevenson, the band helped define the hardcore punk sound emerging in Southern California. Their early releases, including the Fat EP and 1982’s Milo Goes to College, were noted for their rapid-fire, melodic energy-a combination that would influence generations of pop-punk and skate punk bands worldwide.

Everything Sucks arrived in the mid-90s after a period of intermittent activity and reformation. It reunited Aukerman with Stevenson, Egerton, and Alvarez, while also featuring contributions from original members Lombardo and Navetta. The album, recorded at Stevenson’s Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado, captured the directness, humour, and melodic sensibility that had long been the Descendents’ hallmark. Tracks such as “I’m the One” and “When I Get Old” became staples of their live shows, cementing Everything Sucks as both a fan favourite and an essential part of the punk canon.

While the tour will highlight the Everything Sucks era, attendees can expect a comprehensive retrospective of the band’s nearly five-decade career. From the short, aggressive bursts of Milo Goes to College to the darker experimentation of Enjoy! (1986) and the polished, reflective songwriting of Cool to Be You (2004), Descendents’ catalogue reflects a continual evolution while maintaining the melodic urgency that has made them enduring figures in punk rock.

Over the years, the Descendents’ music has shaped countless artists. Bands such as Blink-182, Green Day, NOFX, Pennywise, and MXPX cite them as a pivotal influence, particularly in melding personal and humorous lyricism with high-velocity guitar and rhythm sections. The band’s iconic mascot, the Milo character, has adorned album covers and merchandise since the early 1980s, evolving alongside the group while remaining a visual symbol of their unique blend of intelligence, nerdiness, and irreverence.

The Run Down Under tour also represents a rare opportunity to see the Descendents live in Australia and New Zealand, given their sporadic touring schedule and Aukerman’s dual career as a biochemist. Fans can anticipate the full band experience, with Stevenson, Aukerman, Egerton, and Alvarez delivering both classic and newer material with the precision and energy that have made them a respected live act for decades.

Tour Dates:

Wed, June 3, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

Fri, June 5, Melbourne, Forum

Sat, June 6, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Mon, June 8, Adelaide, The Gov

Tue, June 9, Perth, Astor

Thu, June 11, Sydney, Roundhouse

Fri, June 12, Brisbane, Tivoli

Sat, June 13, Gold Coast, The Balcony (Coolangatta Hotel)

Tue, June 16, Wellington, Meow Nui

Wed, June 17, Auckland, Powerstation

Tickets:

Promoter Presale: Thurs, Feb 5 @ 10am AEDT

General Onsale: Fri, Feb 6 @ 10am AEDT

