ANNOUNCEMENT: Women In Music Mentor Program Opens - Noise11.com

The Australian Independent Labels Association (AIR) is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for its next intake of mentees for its Women in Music Mentor program thanks to support from the Australian Government.

The Women in Music Mentor program is a nation-wide mentoring and training program aimed at empowering women in the Australian music industry. Since its inception in 2020, the program has helped connect and guide female, female-identifying and non-binary participants working in or aspiring to work in creative (solo artists, band members, songwriters), technical (engineers, producers, etc.) and/or business roles (managers, promoters, record labels, etc.) within the Australian music industry.

So far, 190 participants have received mentoring with the program, and the feedback has been extremely positive, with 97% rating the professional development offered as excellent, and an overwhelming number of mentees rating the mentorship as having an outstanding impact on their career progression. (Roy Morgan)

“Thanks so much! The program really helped me feel more connected with the industry and other artists (particularly women) within it. This was especially important post Covid.” – Domini, Sydney

“I have gained more confidence and knowledge of what is to be expected of me as a film composer. I have learned invaluable techniques and strategies that I can implement immediately in my future compositions.” – Candice, Perth

“Thanks to the WIM program, I have been able to provide the artists I manage with decisive strategies on improving the reach of their music. Through the collaboration with Deep Cuts, I have made international connections… I feel more assured in the work I can do, and confident I can provide my artists with a support network as their career progresses.” – Phoebe, Brisbane

“I had an incredibly positive experience being part of this program. The amount of workshops, courses, mentor sessions and opportunities were so much more than I expected and such a pleasant surprise. It is such a well-rounded program and I am very grateful for the experience.” – Sianne, Melbourne

The Women in Music Mentor program is an Australian Government initiative delivered by AIR from 2020 to 2023. It is designed to assist with career and leadership progression pathways, strategic decision making, corporate governance, and focus on developing skills in contract negotiation, financial literacy, marketing and leadership.

Mentees will be paired with mentors over a 5-month period and the program will also provide professional development training opportunities, for mentees. This will include workshops with industry professionals and leaders. With a focus on developing skills to aid the progression of career aspirations, applications for mentorships are now open.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROGRAM, ELIGIBILTY AND HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND HERE

We invite those of any stage in their career to apply. Whether you are just starting out or looking to take your career to the next level, all applications will be considered.

First Nations people, people with disabilities, those who identify as culturally diverse and those who reside in regional Australia are strongly encouraged to apply.

Minister for Arts, Tony Burke, said the Women in Music Mentor Program continues to play a vital role in empowering women in the Australian music industry.

“This program recognises the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting female, female-identifying and non-binary artists and music professionals. It provides participants with opportunities to advance their careers, build networks, and celebrate their dynamic skills.”

“We look forward to announcing the mentees for the next round of this nationwide program and to delivering professional development to help assist with career progression” – Maria Amato, AIR CEO

Apply here: https://wim.grantplatform.com/

Applications close at 5pm on August 10, 2022

