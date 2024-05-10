Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere First Song ‘Disconnect’ - Noise11.com

When Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey were looking for a name for their new project Powderkate or Something For Finger didn’t sound right. So they became Fanning Dempsey National Park.

The first taste of what is more to come is ‘Disconnect’.

Bernard Fanning tells the story:

Hola Amigos, It’s been a while hasn’t it? It’s hard to believe that it’s been 7 years since Brutal Dawn was released. Fear not, I’ve been working………most of the time. Today marks the launch of my new project with Paul Dempsey, imagínatively titled Fanning Dempsey National Park. We spent the last couple of years sending each other songs to see if we could cobble together an album, which we have. The first tune Disconnect is out today. We had such a ball travelling around to London, Norway, Sausalito, Melbourne and Byron Bay, eating our way across the world and making music as we went with Super Producer Craig Silvey (not the author). Very, very lucky boys. Love

BF xx

Fanning Dempsey National Park will also be a live music act. “Can’t wait to see you out there on the road somewhere”.

