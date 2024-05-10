 Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere First Song ‘Disconnect’ - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey from Bernard's Facebook page

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey from Bernard's Facebook page

Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere First Song ‘Disconnect’

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2024

in News

When Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey were looking for a name for their new project Powderkate or Something For Finger didn’t sound right. So they became Fanning Dempsey National Park.

The first taste of what is more to come is ‘Disconnect’.

Bernard Fanning tells the story:

Hola Amigos,

It’s been a while hasn’t it? It’s hard to believe that it’s been 7 years since Brutal Dawn was released. Fear not, I’ve been working………most of the time.

Today marks the launch of my new project with Paul Dempsey, imagínatively titled Fanning Dempsey National Park. We spent the last couple of years sending each other songs to see if we could cobble together an album, which we have. The first tune Disconnect is out today.

We had such a ball travelling around to London, Norway, Sausalito, Melbourne and Byron Bay, eating our way across the world and making music as we went with Super Producer Craig Silvey (not the author). Very, very lucky boys.

Love
BF xx

Fanning Dempsey National Park will also be a live music act. “Can’t wait to see you out there on the road somewhere”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Something For Kate, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Something For Kate, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tierney Brothers
Half of Human Nature, Tierney Brothers, Premiere Debut Single ‘Lemonade’

Half of Human Nature, brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, have broken away from the group for their first duo single ‘Lemonade’.

3 mins ago
Mike Campbell & Dirty Knobs Vagabonds Virgins and Misfits
Mike Campbell Has New Dirty Knobs Album On The Way

Mike Campbell has a third Dirty Knobs album on the way he is calling ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’.

1 hour ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

12 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance At Met Gala

Ariana Grande was the surprise musical guest at this year's Met Gala.

3 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Man Shot Outside Drake’s Home

A man has been shot outside of Drake's Toronto home. A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after a shooting outside the rapper's home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, according to CBC and Toronto's CityNews.

3 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track

Drake has denied that he's a sexual predator in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track.

4 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Announces First Ever US Headline Stadium Shows

Lana Del Rey has announced her first-ever U.S. stadium headline show in Boston.

4 days ago