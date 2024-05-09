Hoodoo Gurus To Perform Debut Album Stoneage Romeos In Full - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ by performing the album in full on the Back To The Stoneage tour of 2024.
Dave Faulkner said, “‘Stoneage Romeos’ was a pivotal album for us and many of its songs have remained live favourites ever since. It’ll be great to play some of those “less-travelled” songs from it on this tour – even though that means we’ll be playing longer sets to fit everything else in as well. Hah! To my mind that’s a win-win situation.”
‘Stoneage Romeos’ was released in Match 1984. It gave the band four songs that would forever become central to a setlist, the singles ‘Leilani’, ‘Tojo’, ‘My Girl’ and ‘I Want You Back’.
While ‘Stoneage Romeos’ was considered Garage Rock or Cowpunk at the time, it did earn Hoodoo Gurus the Best Album Award at the 1984 Countdown Awards and crept into the Top 40 singles chart with ‘My Girl’ at no. 35.
The band went on to have two Top 20 singles ‘Bitterseet’ and ‘Like Wow – Wipeout’ with the second album ‘Mars Needs Guitars’ and their first Top 10 single with ‘’What’s My Scene’ off the third album ‘Blow Your Cool’ (no 3, 1987).
Hoodoo Gurus dates are:
Thursday, 14 November 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Friday, 15 November 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 16 November 2024
The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters
Friday, 22 November 2024
The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Friday, 29 November 2024
Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Friday, 6 December 2024
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Saturday, 7 December 2024
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Sunday, 8 December 2024
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Friday, 13 December 2024
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Friday, 17 May from hoodoogurus.net/tour.
