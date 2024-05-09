Hoodoo Gurus To Perform Debut Album Stoneage Romeos In Full - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ by performing the album in full on the Back To The Stoneage tour of 2024.

Dave Faulkner said, “‘Stoneage Romeos’ was a pivotal album for us and many of its songs have remained live favourites ever since. It’ll be great to play some of those “less-travelled” songs from it on this tour – even though that means we’ll be playing longer sets to fit everything else in as well. Hah! To my mind that’s a win-win situation.”

‘Stoneage Romeos’ was released in Match 1984. It gave the band four songs that would forever become central to a setlist, the singles ‘Leilani’, ‘Tojo’, ‘My Girl’ and ‘I Want You Back’.

While ‘Stoneage Romeos’ was considered Garage Rock or Cowpunk at the time, it did earn Hoodoo Gurus the Best Album Award at the 1984 Countdown Awards and crept into the Top 40 singles chart with ‘My Girl’ at no. 35.

The band went on to have two Top 20 singles ‘Bitterseet’ and ‘Like Wow – Wipeout’ with the second album ‘Mars Needs Guitars’ and their first Top 10 single with ‘’What’s My Scene’ off the third album ‘Blow Your Cool’ (no 3, 1987).

Hoodoo Gurus dates are:

Thursday, 14 November 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 15 November 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 16 November 2024

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters

Friday, 22 November 2024

The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Friday, 29 November 2024

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 6 December 2024

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Saturday, 7 December 2024

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Sunday, 8 December 2024

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Friday, 13 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Friday, 17 May from hoodoogurus.net/tour.

