Three Classic Richard Clapton Albums To Be Reissued In July - Noise11.com

Three classic Richard Clapton albums will be reissued on vinyl and CD including the rare and valuable debut album ‘Prussian Blue’.

Original pressings of ‘Prussian Blue’, released in November 1973, go for over $1000 on eBay even though the album did not chart at the time.

The other two reissues are for 1977’s ‘Goodbye Tiger’ and 1982’s ‘The Great Escape’, so there seems to be no logical order to the roll-out.

Richard is impressed by the new sound. “I have just been listening to the remasters myself, and the difference in quality is amazing. This is easily explained. The technology has been through a quantum leap over the past 50 years so the sound quality of the remasters is outstanding,” he said in a statement.

‘Goodbye Tiger’, with the songs ‘Deep Water’ and ‘Down In The Lucky Country’, is considered a Clapton classic.

‘The Great Escape’, Richard’s highest charting album at no 8, was at that point where is was the Godfather to the newer bands like INXS and Cold Chisel and mentored them in the early days.

The three albums (with bonus tracks on the CDs) will be out July 19, 2024.To order them now contact Frog at Songland Records [email protected].

PRUSSIAN BLUE

RE-MASTERED VINYL

Side 1

Hardly Know Myself

Southern Germany

Poor Man’s Saviour

Strange Days In Chippendale

Prussian Blue

Side 2

I Wanna Be A Survivor

Last Train To Marseilles

All The Prodigal Children

Burning Ships

The Lonesome Voyager

PRUSSIAN BLUE

RE-MASTERED CD

Hardly Know Myself

Southern Germany

Poor Man’s Saviour

Strange Days In Chippendale

Prussian Blue

I Wanna Be A Survivor

Last Train To Marseilles

All The Prodigal Children

The Lonesome Voyager

BONUS TRACKS;

The Heat’s Off

Steppin Across The Line

The Ghost Train

Goodbye Barbara Ann

GOODBYE TIGER

RE-MASTERED VINYL

Side 1

Down In The Lucky Country

Wild Child

Goodbye Tiger

I Can Talk To You

Side 2

Deep Water

Out On The Edge Again

Hiding From The Light

Wintertime In Amsterdam

GOODBYE TIGER

RE-MASTERED CD

Hardly Know Myself

Down In The Lucky Country

Wild Child

Goodbye Tiger

I Can Talk To You

Deep Water

Out On The Edge Again

Hiding From The Light

Wintertime In Amsterdam

Bonus Tracks:

Highway One

Highway One #2 (Children Of The Sun)

Longshore Rider

Babe Rainbow

THE GREAT ESCAPE

RE-MASTERED VINYL

Side 1

I Am An Island

The Universal

Spellbound

Flow In Motion

Side 2

The Best Years Of Our Lives

Syncopation Train

I Fought The Law

All Night Long

Walk On Water

THE GREAT ESCAPE

RE-MASTERED CD

I Am An Island

The Universal

Spellbound

Flow In Motion

The Best Years Of Our Lives

Syncopation Train

I Fought The Law

All Night Long

Walk On Water

Bonus Tracks:

Feelin’ Alright Tonight

Calling For You

Love Is Strong

Little Pilgrims

Everybody’ Making Money

TOUR DATES

Tickets to all shows are on sale now.

Go to richardclapton.com/gigs for full details

Friday, 31 May 2024

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Saturday, 1 June and Sunday, 2 June 2024

Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Big Red Bash, Birdsville Qld

Thursday, 15 August 2024

Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW

Thursday, 22 August 2024

Gympie Music Muster, Gympie Qld

Saturday, 31 August 2024

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

