Three Classic Richard Clapton Albums To Be Reissued In July - Noise11.com

Three classic Richard Clapton albums will be reissued on vinyl and CD including the rare and valuable debut album ‘Prussian Blue’.
Original pressings of ‘Prussian Blue’, released in November 1973, go for over $1000 on eBay even though the album did not chart at the time.
The other two reissues are for 1977’s ‘Goodbye Tiger’ and 1982’s ‘The Great Escape’, so there seems to be no logical order to the roll-out.
Richard is impressed by the new sound. “I have just been listening to the remasters myself, and the difference in quality is amazing. This is easily explained. The technology has been through a quantum leap over the past 50 years so the sound quality of the remasters is outstanding,” he said in a statement.
‘Goodbye Tiger’, with the songs ‘Deep Water’ and ‘Down In The Lucky Country’, is considered a Clapton classic.
‘The Great Escape’, Richard’s highest charting album at no 8, was at that point where is was the Godfather to the newer bands like INXS and Cold Chisel and mentored them in the early days.
The three albums (with bonus tracks on the CDs) will be out July 19, 2024.To order them now contact Frog at Songland Records [email protected].
PRUSSIAN BLUE
RE-MASTERED CD
Hardly Know Myself
Southern Germany
Poor Man’s Saviour
Strange Days In Chippendale
Prussian Blue
I Wanna Be A Survivor
Last Train To Marseilles
All The Prodigal Children
The Lonesome Voyager
BONUS TRACKS;
The Heat’s Off
Steppin Across The Line
The Ghost Train
Goodbye Barbara Ann
GOODBYE TIGER
RE-MASTERED CD
Hardly Know Myself
Down In The Lucky Country
Wild Child
Goodbye Tiger
I Can Talk To You
Deep Water
Out On The Edge Again
Hiding From The Light
Wintertime In Amsterdam
Bonus Tracks:
Highway One
Highway One #2 (Children Of The Sun)
Longshore Rider
Babe Rainbow
THE GREAT ESCAPE
RE-MASTERED CD
I Am An Island
The Universal
Spellbound
Flow In Motion
The Best Years Of Our Lives
Syncopation Train
I Fought The Law
All Night Long
Walk On Water
Bonus Tracks:
Feelin’ Alright Tonight
Calling For You
Love Is Strong
Little Pilgrims
Everybody’ Making Money
TOUR DATES
Tickets to all shows are on sale now.
Go to richardclapton.com/gigs for full details
Friday, 31 May 2024
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Saturday, 1 June and Sunday, 2 June 2024
Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW
Tuesday, 2 July 2024
Big Red Bash, Birdsville Qld
Thursday, 15 August 2024
Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW
Thursday, 22 August 2024
Gympie Music Muster, Gympie Qld
Saturday, 31 August 2024
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
