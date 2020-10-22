 Another Safechuck Michael Jackson Case Thrown Out Of Court - Noise11.com
Michael Jackson, Noise11, Photo

Michael Jackson

Another Safechuck Michael Jackson Case Thrown Out Of Court

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2020

in News

A new lawsuit filed by James Safechuck, who accuses Michael Jackson of child abuse, has been dismissed.

Safechuck, who was part of the damning 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, revived his 2014 legal battle against the late King of Pop’s companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures Inc. earlier this year after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law extending the statute of limitations for alleged sex abuse victims.

But the accuser has come up empty after a judge threw the case out, ruling that Safechuck and his lawyers failed to support their argument that Jackson’s aides and handlers had a legal obligation to supervise his behaviour in the 1990s, when the megastar allegedly abused James as a child.

Upset about the judge’s ruling, Safechuck’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, told TMZ: “Young Jimmy Safechuck was employed by this company and was entertaining with Michael Jackson. The notion that this company and its employees would not have (a) duty to protect him and keep him safe is ludicrous.

“This ruling turns California law on its face. We are going back to (the) court of appeal and we are going to win this thing.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Guitars Go To Auction

Eddie Van Halen axe-slayer's 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body and a second EVH, both of which Eddie partly designed, will be sold as part of the upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll' auction in December.

1 day ago
Tony Lewis of The Outfield
Tony Lewis of The Outfield Dies Aged 62

Tony Lewis, singer for The Outfield, has died at age 62.

2 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Never Thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Fitted INXS’ ‘Kick’ Album

When INXS recorded ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ songwriter Andrew Farriss didn’t think it was right for their upcoming ‘Kick’ album.

3 days ago
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Suffers Ongoing Complications From Covid-19

Singer songwriter Christopher Cross has been battling ongoing complications after suffering from Covid-19.

3 days ago
Kylie Infinite Disco live stream
Kylie Minogue To Stream Ticketed Live Event

Kylie Minogue will showcase her new album Disco with a live streaming performance on November 7.

3 days ago
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Lukather Reveals New Toto Line-up

Toto has a new line-up with members of Huey Lewis & The News, Prince’s band and Ringo’s band joining the new look Toto.

3 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong To Release Album of His Lockdown Songs

Billie Joe Armstrong will release ‘No Fun Mondays’, a collection of 14 songs he performed every Monday for fans during the early stages of lockdown.

4 days ago