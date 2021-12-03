Apia Good Times Finally Makes It To Melbourne After Three Reschedules - Noise11.com

It was good times for Good Times finally hit the stage. Apia Good Times tour was a Covid casualty on three occasions but finally made it to Melbourne for a monumental show in St Kilda after being postponed three times.

Nearly 18 months after its intended original date, the massive line-up of John Paul Young, Wendy Matthews, Deborah Conway, Kate Ceberano, Brian Cadd, Vika and Linda, Joe Camilleri and Leo Sayer is giving fans not only the biggest Apia Good Times line-up ever but also a fast paced show.

It was also a special night for Brian Cadd. He spent the night working on his 75th birthday.

The artist transition is seamless, with thanks to the backing band Peter Robinson (guitar), Travis Clarke (bass), Tony Floyd (drums), James Black (keyboards) and James Ryan (music director and guitar). Warren Morgan would occasionally join for the John Paul Young songs he was so much a part of, and Brian Cadd played piano for his own songs and ‘Long Tall Glasses’ with Leo Sayer.

Apia Good Times has a reputation for delivering the Australian songbook every year and this year was no different. In one night, live music fans were treated to over 20 top 40 hits. You generally have to go to a McCartney or Stones show to hear that many hits by the original artists in one evening.

Yes, this was an incredible line-up for one show but it was also an incredible audience. After being staved of live music entertainment for the past two years, it was good to see so many Melbournians rock up to rock out. There was excitement it the room. Maybe it was the line-up driving the audience. Maybe it was the audience exciting the artists. Maybe (and probably) it went both ways.

Apia Good Times has two more shows to go.

4 December 2021 in Newcastle Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

6 December 2021 in Canberra Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Apia Good Times 2021 setlist, Melbourne, 30 November 2021

Friday On My Mind – John Paul Young

Woman’s Gotta Have It – Wendy Matthews

Man Overboard – Deborah Conway

Release Me – Deborah Conway

Brave – Kate Ceberano

Bedroom Eyes – Kate Ceberano

When I Need You – Leo Sayer with Kate Ceberano and Wendy Matthews

Harley and Rose – Joe Camilleri

When Will You Fall For Me – Vika and Linda Bull

Never Let Me Go – Vika and Linda Bull

Ginger Man – Brian Cadd

The Day You Went Away – Wendy Matthews

Feeling Good – Vika and Linda Bull

Long Tall Glasses – Leo Sayer with Brian Cadd

Let Go – Brian Cadd

Its Only The Beginning – Deborah Conway

Yesterday’s Hero – John Paul Young

Pash – Kate Ceberano and Joe Camilleri

The Shape I’m In – Joe Camilleri

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing – Leo Sayer

Chained To The Wheel – Joe Camilleri

A Little Ray of Sunshine – Brian Cadd

Love Is In The Air – Everyone

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



