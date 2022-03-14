 Arcade Fire Announce Ukraine Benefit Concert - Noise11.com
Win Butler of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Win Butler of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Arcade Fire Announce Ukraine Benefit Concert

by Music-News.com on March 15, 2022

in News

Arcade Fire have announced a Ukraine benefit concert.

Win Butler and Arcade Fire will play the Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans on Monday night (14.03.22) to raise money for non-profit Plus 1’s Ukraine relief fund, amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Arcade Fire shared a poster for the show on social media, which encourages attendees to “pay what you can”.

Meanwhile, the group are gearing up to release new music after they gave fans a teaser of a new track on their website.

Some fans have also been sent postcards with the message “we missed you” and their eye logo from their social media profiles.

The group’s last studio effort was 2017’s ‘Everything Now’, though they released the 45-minute track ‘Memories Of The Age of Anxiety’ for the meditation app Headspace in April 2021.

Win previously revealed they’ve made “two or three albums” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in 2020: “This time around we’ve been in lockdown, [we] have a studio, have every keyboard, drum machine, piano – everything I could want – and fuckin time.

“The one piece that’s been missing [on previous albums] is the time, and now the time is there.”

Butler had also previously admitted that writing for the Canadian group’s first LP since ‘Everything Now’ had “intensified” in lockdown.

Win also admitted he believes the health crisis will “only strengthen music as an art form”, despite the financial impact on the industry.

In a handwritten note to fans posted on Instagram, he wrote: “We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – haha ).

“Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.

“Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable…a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears. (sic)”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West’s Lips Spit Out Another Rant

Kanye West posted a series of videos ranting about the custody agreement of his daughter North West on Sunday.

15 hours ago
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, SXSW, Photo by Anna-Maria Megalogenis
Yeah Yeah Yeahs To Play First UK Show In A Decade

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK tour in almost a decade. Karen O and co haven't toured on British soil since the New York band's 2013 run in support of their most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’.

16 hours ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Play First International Shows Since 2019

Prior to performing in Australia for Under The Southern Stars last week, the previous show Black Rebel Motorcycle Club played was in Athens in June 2019.

1 day ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
UK Charts: Stereophonics ‘Oochya’ Is The Number One Album

Stereophonics have secured their eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! after outselling their closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

2 days ago
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer
Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Launches Free Mental Health Education Course

Lady Gaga has launched a free online mental health course to help people learn how to be there for themselves and others.

4 days ago
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
Kate Miller-Heidke Releases Heartbreaking Song About Child Abuse ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’

Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has addressed the evils of child abuse by detailing her personal experiences in a new song ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’.

5 days ago