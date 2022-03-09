Archie Roach Announces The Ruby Hunter Award - Noise11.com

Archie Roach has announced The Ruby Hunter Award, an award in the name of his late wife, to support emerging indigenous female artists.

Archie will announce the first recipient of the award at the Port Fairy Folk Festival this Friday night from the Archie Roach Foundation Stage.

Archie said in a statement, “I am very proud to be able to announce this inaugural Ruby Hunter Award – it will help fulfil Ruby’s vision to support and nuture young emerging female artists. It’s great that the first recipient will be a young Ngarrindjeri woman.”

The Archie Roach Foundation Stage at the Port Fairy Folk Festival will this weekend stage performances by Kutcha Edwards, Emma Donovan, The Merindas, Shellie Morris, Amos Roach, Kee’ahn, Lee Morgan, JALGANY, MARLON X RULLA, the Singing Our Futures collective, NT rapper J-MILLA and remote West Arnhem Land up and comers, Black Rock Band.

The line-up was curated by Archie and members of the Maar Nation. “For me personally, it’s huge,” Archie said. “I was taken away as a child from my mother’s country when I was just two years old. To return to my community and be able to present our culture on the ARF Stage would not have happened if I had not found my way back to my people. I feel honoured that the ARF stage will be at this year’s Port Fairy Folk Festival and I am most excited to showcase Eastern Maar culture and all the up and coming artists that will be performing on stage.”

ARCHIE ROACH TOUR DATES

THU 31 MAR – SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON NSW

FRI 01 APR – CIVIC THEATRE, IPSWICH QLD

SAT 02 APR – NORPA, LISMORE NSW

SUN 03 APR – PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE QLD

TUE 05 APR – JETTY MEMORIAL THEATRE, COFFS HARBOUR NSW

WED 06 APR – JETTY MEMORIAL THEATRE, COFFS HARBOUR NSW

FRI 08 APR – DUBBO REGIONAL THEATRE & CONVENTION CENTRE, DUBBO NSW

SAT 09 APR – GRIFFITH REGIONAL THEATRE, GRIFFITH NSW

SUN 10 APR – WAGGA CIVIC THEATRE, WAGGA WAGGA NSW (PRESENTED BY GREAT SOUTHERN NIGHTS)

TUE 12 APR – BATHURST MEMORIAL CENTRE, BATHURST NSW

WED 13 APR – TILBA VALLEY WINERY & ALE HOUSE, CORUNNA NSW

15-16 APR – NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL, CANBERRA ACT

MON 18 APR – ALBURY ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBURY NSW

THU 21 APR – SUPPER CLUB @ MARY’S UNDERGROUND, SYDNEY NSW

FRI 22 APR – CITY HALL, NEWCASTLE NSW

SAT 23 APR – ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW

