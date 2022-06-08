 Arctic Monkeys Announce More Australian Dates For January - Noise11.com
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Arctic Monkeys Announce More Australian Dates For January

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2022

Arctic Monkeys have announced Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows for 2023 in addition to their festival dates.

Arctic Monkeys will tour Australia at the end of the year for Falls, Lost Paradise and heaps Good and now have sideshows.

The dates are:

Wednesday 4 January
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 11 January
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 14 January
The Domain | Sydney, NSW

+ special guests Mildlife (Mel/Bris), DMA’S & The Buoys (Syd only)

