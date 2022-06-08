Arctic Monkeys Announce More Australian Dates For January - Noise11.com

Arctic Monkeys have announced Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows for 2023 in addition to their festival dates.

Arctic Monkeys will tour Australia at the end of the year for Falls, Lost Paradise and heaps Good and now have sideshows.

The dates are:

Wednesday 4 January

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 11 January

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 14 January

The Domain | Sydney, NSW

+ special guests Mildlife (Mel/Bris), DMA’S & The Buoys (Syd only)

