ARIA Pays Tribute To Artist And Industry In Memoriam 2020 - Noise11.com

2020 has added another long list of artists and music industry identities who have departed this year.

The 2020 ARIA Awards paid tribute to those we lost.

ARIA 2020 In Memoriam

Marin Armiger, The Sports

Joshua Booth, To The Grave

Don Burrows

Gynia Favot

Stephan Fidock, The Reels

Stuart Fraser, Noiseworks and John Farnham Band

Paul Freeland, Moving Pictures

Richard Lane, The Stems and The Chevelles

Pete Lusty, Ivy Leagure Records co-founder

Michael Harris, The Bushwackers

Mick Hart

Bones Hillman, The Swingers and Midnight Oil

Jac Kreemers, Madder Lake

Phil Krokidis DJ Phil K

Don Martin, Mi-Sex

Paul Matters, AC/DC

Max Merritt, The Meteors

John Meyer, Ross Tattoo, Swanee and Chain

Ross Murphy, broadcaster

Mike Noga, The Drones

Taras Ochoto, Kranktus

Tim Partridge, Mighty Kong and Kevin Borich Express

Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James, La De Das

Sean Pentecost, Suprheist

Sam Reale, The Apes

Helen Reddy

Lisa Schouw, Girl Overboard

Andrew ‘Greedy’ Smith, Mental As Anything

Peter Starkie, Skyhooks

Natasha Stuart

Dave Thomas, Bored! and Magic Dirt

Ron Tudor, Fable Records founder

Richard Wright, The Groop

