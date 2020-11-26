ARIA Pays Tribute To Artist And Industry In Memoriam 2020 - Noise11.com

2020 has added another long list of artists and music industry identities who have departed this year.
The 2020 ARIA Awards paid tribute to those we lost.
ARIA 2020 In Memoriam
Marin Armiger, The Sports
Joshua Booth, To The Grave
Don Burrows
Gynia Favot
Stephan Fidock, The Reels
Stuart Fraser, Noiseworks and John Farnham Band
Paul Freeland, Moving Pictures
Richard Lane, The Stems and The Chevelles
Pete Lusty, Ivy Leagure Records co-founder
Michael Harris, The Bushwackers
Mick Hart
Bones Hillman, The Swingers and Midnight Oil
Jac Kreemers, Madder Lake
Phil Krokidis DJ Phil K
Don Martin, Mi-Sex
Paul Matters, AC/DC
Max Merritt, The Meteors
John Meyer, Ross Tattoo, Swanee and Chain
Ross Murphy, broadcaster
Mike Noga, The Drones
Taras Ochoto, Kranktus
Tim Partridge, Mighty Kong and Kevin Borich Express
Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James, La De Das
Sean Pentecost, Suprheist
Sam Reale, The Apes
Helen Reddy
Lisa Schouw, Girl Overboard
Andrew ‘Greedy’ Smith, Mental As Anything
Peter Starkie, Skyhooks
Natasha Stuart
Dave Thomas, Bored! and Magic Dirt
Ron Tudor, Fable Records founder
Richard Wright, The Groop