Asia To Release 10CD Bootleg Box - Noise11.com

Supergroup Asia will have a 10CD live box set released in November. ‘The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1’ is 5 x 2CD concerts from 1982 (Buffalo, NY, USA), 1983 (Worcester, MA, USA), 2007 (São Paulo, Brazil), 2008 (Tokyo, Japan) and 2010 (London, UK).

Asia was Geoff Downes (The Buggles, YES, keyboards), Steve Howe (YES, guitars), Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer, drums) and John Wetton (King Crimson, UK, bass/vocals),

“This historical collection represents some of our finest and most defining live moments,” says Geoff Downes, “from the very first ASIA tour in 1982 and the Alpha tour the following year through three of our many ‘Reunion’ shows. It was such a privilege to take ASIA’s music to these different continents and feel the warmth and support from fans all over the world. We hope this brings back great memories and inspires others to appreciate the music of ASIA”.

Asia’s first album ‘Asia’, released in 1982, was a number one album in the USA and old over 4 million copies. It reached no 13 in Australia driven by the single ‘Heat of the Moment’.

A 10CD boxset The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 through BMG Records will be released on 26th November 2021. There will also be a digital album (also called The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1) featuring a selection of 24 tracks taken from the full boxset, out on the same day.

