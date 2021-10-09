Australian Album Chart: Drake "Certified Lover Boy" Is Back At No 1 - Noise11.com

Drake regains the No.1 spot in the country this week as “Certified Lover Boy” rises back for a third overall week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Certified Lover Boy” has been absent from the top for the past two weeks, and it’s third week at No.1 makes it the equal second longest running chart-topping album for 2021, as sitting in first place with seven weeks is “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, while equal second alongside Drake is fellow Canadian Justin Bieber with “Justice” at three separate weeks on March 29th, April 12th and May 3rd. This is also a pattern that his last studio album “Scorpion” achieved in 2018, as it initially spent two weeks at the top in July 9th and 16th, 2018 and then it returned four weeks later for one more week on August 20th, 2018, while his current and last sets are both now his longest running No.1’s in Australia at three weeks apiece. This is also the fourth time for 2021 that an album has regained the top spot, previously there was also the aforementioned Justin Bieber as well as Dua Lipa (March 22nd) and Olivia Rodrigo (July 19th), and the “Certified Lover Boy” album has also held on for a fourth week at the top in his home country of Canada too.

Drake also racks up his fifth overall week at No.1 for this decade, placing him outright third on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums; 2020’s’ behind Taylor Swift (9 weeks) and Olivia Rodrigo (7 weeks) at the top in Australia. Plus Drake’s overall tally of weeks at No.1 rises to nine overall weeks from his four No.1 Album here, moving him up the list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021) from 85th to now equal 80th alongside One Direction (9 weeks from 4 #1’s). Drake has also now racked up as many weeks at No.1 in Australia as fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne (9 weeks from 2 #1’s), making them the equal sixth Canadian act with the ‘Most Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’.

Also rising back up the charts this week are “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, up one spot to No.2 and regaining it’s former peak of No.3 for a seventh overall time is Doja Cat and “Planet Her”, back up two spots to No.3, while the album also regains a second week at No.1 in New Zealand this week, after which is a stable No.4 for Lil’ Nas X’s debut album “Montero” and a rebound of seventy-three spots to No.5 for the set “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift, which is the No.1 selling vinyl album this week, helping it to vault back up the charts for a sixth overall week within the Top 10 after entering at No.1 on April 19th.

Perth psy-rock band Pond sees their ninth studio album aptly titled “9” debut at No.6 this week, becoming their first Top 10 placement from sixth Top 100 and five Top 50 entries, having first charted with their fourth set “Beard, Wives, Denim” (HP-64, March 2012). This is followed by a No.7 entry for Melbourne electro-pop duo Client Liaison and their second album “Divine Intervention”, also becoming their first Top 10 entry locally, and it follows on from their other ‘D.I.’ titled album “Diplomatic Immunity” (HP-15, Nov. 2016). while they first entered the charts with their self-titled EP from September 2014 which hit No.76.

The remainder of the Top 10 consists of two place drops for both “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa and the F**k Love” sets for Kid Laroi to No.8 and No.9 respectively, with those two entries being the highest and second longest running Top 10 entries at 50 and 44 weeks apiece. Holding at No.10 for it’s tenth week within the Top 10 is the second Billie Eilish album “Happier than Ever”, with the album’s title track rising back up to No.9 this week on the singles chart.

UP:

TOP 20: No rising albums within the Top 20…

TOP 30: … and none within the Top 30 either.

TOP 40: The first album to rise outside of the Top 10 is a massive twenty-seven place rebound to No.31 for the third Adele album “25”, as she teased a new track this past week which is due to drop on October 15th (next Friday) called “Easy on Me”. It’s the albums first Top 50 appearance since hitting No.47 on May 18th, 2020 and it’s last Top 30 berth was a No.29 placing on August 5th, 2019. Gurrumul and his “The Gurrumul Story” set jumps back up nine places to a new peak of No.34, while the 30th anniversary this past week of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album sees it return to the chart at No.37, and the second of three climbing Taylor Swift albums this week sees “evermore” move back up four spots to land at No.40.

TOP 50: The first of two climbing albums within the fifty chart region sees Pitbull’s “Greatest Hits” set move back up two places to No.46, while Taylor’s third and final rise occurs with her “Reputation” set moving back up to No.50.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The only Top 10 dropout to survive for another week within the Top 50 this week is the recent Kanye West album “Donda” (HP-1×1, WI10-5), which drops down four spots to No.12. Justin Bieber just issued an expanded edition of his “Justice” album on Friday, so this week’s two place drop to No.13 will be turned around next week (possibly). Dropping down four places each are Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection and Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” to No.18 and No.20 respectively.

TOP 30: Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” also drops back down four to No.21, with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” declining five places to No.24, while Taylor Swift sees two dipping albums within the Top 30 in “folklore” down one to No.23 and “1989” falling eight to No.26, while Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ drops five to No.29.

TOP 40: Guy Sebastian falls seven places to No.33 with his “T.R.U.T.H.” set, the INXS “Very Best of” falls three to No.35, Dua Lipa’s self-titled first album drops five spots to No.36 and Taylor Swift’s sixth Top 50 entry this week in “Lover” is a non-mover at No.38.

TOP 50: After one week back within the Top 40, Katy Perry’s 2010 set “Teenage Dream” drops back down five spots to No.41, followed by another five place drop to No.42 for Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die”. Ed Sheeran and his “No.6 Collaborations Project” drops back down nine places to No.43, the Green Day “GH: God’s Favourite Band” falls six to No.47 and the new Iron Maiden set “Senjutsu” tumbles down thirteen places to No.48. The top five dropouts from last week’s Top 50 were all by local Australian acts, Ruby Fields (#1), Darlinghurst (#9), Vika & Linda (#20), 360 (#25) and Natalie Imbruglia (#30), with four of those acts debuting in those positions last week (all but V&L).

FURTHER NEW TOP 50 DEBUTS:

* #11 (Collab#2) – Love for Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (Columbia/Interscope) is the second collaboration between the 1950’s crooner Tony and the 2000’s chanteuse Gaga, containing (up to) 19 tracks of covers of classic songs like “Night & Day”, “I Get a Kick Out of You”, “Love for Sale” and “It’s De-Lovely”, all of the songs being written by 1930’s and 40’s musicals writer Cole Porter. The pair previously teamed up for “Cheek to Cheek” which debuted and re-peaked at No.7 in October of 2014.

* #16 (GH#1) – Tales from the Script: Greatest Hits by The Script (Sony UK) is the Irish bands first collection of singles, featuring eighteen of their tracks, one a new song called “I Want it All”. The act has landed twelve charted singles in Australia between 2008’s “We Cry” (HP-82) and 2014’s “No Good in Goodbye” (HP-93) and scored four Top 10 entries locally in “Breakeven” (#3, 2008), “Before the Worst” (#10, 2009), “Hall of Fame” (#4, 2012) and “Superheroes” (#7, 2014), with eleven of their twelve chart entries here appearing on this album. This best of has landed at No.1 in England this week, becoming their sixth chart-topping album there, while here they have scored five Top 10 entries and now two Top 20 berths (their sixth and previous album and now this GH set).

* #19 (LP#4) – The Scrapbook by Angus Gill (Rivershack) is the fourth album and third entry for the local country singer, plus his highest charted, as he previously entered the ARIA Album Charts with “Welcome to My Heart” (LP#2, HP-47, late Sept 2019) and his last was “3 Minute Movies” (LP#3, HP-28, late October 2020).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 1st to 7th of October, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

