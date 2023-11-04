Taylor Swift Vs The Rest of the World - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ remake sold more than everything else in the Top 20 this week.

There was a 68783 “sales” difference between Taylor’s number one album ‘1989’ and The Rolling Stones number two album ‘Hackney Diamonds’. In total figures that was 70,781 vs 1998.

In the real figures (what people actually bought vs what people just streamed), the figures were equally impressive 38510 Taylor’s vs 1678 Stones.

In just vinyl sales Taylor Swift ‘1989’ sold 14,968 albums vs number two by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard ‘The Silver Cord’ with 1501 sales with The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ at number six with 370 sales.

