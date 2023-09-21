Taylor Swift Next “Version” Will Be ‘1989’ - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has her all new ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version’ on the way and it has a stack of rare tracks as well.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” Swift said about the track.

This one will include ‘From the Vault’ additions “Slut!,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?”

‘1989’, the fifth Taylor Swift album, was released in 2014.

1989 (Taylor’s Version):

01 Welcome to New York (Taylor’s Version)

02 Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)

03 Style (Taylor’s Version)

04 Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)

05 All You Had to Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)

06 Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)

07 I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)

08 Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)

09 Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

10 How You Get the Girl (Taylor’s Version)

11 This Love (Taylor’s Version)

12 I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)

13 Clean (Taylor’s Version)

14 Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)

15 You Are in Love (Taylor’s Version)

16 New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)

17 Slut! (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

18 Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

19 Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

20 Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

21 Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

