 Taylor Swift Eras Movie Heading To Cinemas - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Eras Movie Heading To Cinemas

by Music-News.com on September 27, 2023

in News

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert film will be released globally next month.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will play in over 100 countries from 13 October – the same day as the previously announced US, Canada and Mexico release.

The film was recorded over the first three nights that Taylor played at California’s SoFi stadium last month and is directed by Sam Wrench – who has previously made concert films for Billie Eilish and Lizzo. It will be screened at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout the UK and Europe.

The film is being produced independently by Taylor Swift Productions and has a run time of 165 minutes – although it is unlikely to feature the entirety of the Eras tour setlist, which runs to 44 songs and lasts over three hours.

Tickets will go on sale at most participating international locations outside North America from Tuesday (26.09.23).

It will be Taylor’s fourth concert film following the documentations of her albums ‘Fearless’, ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ and a film of the only concert to promote the 2019 album ‘Lover’ – after the planned tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker also released the behind-the-scenes documentary ‘Miss Americana’ in 2020. It spanned 2018 and 2019 and featured Swift discovering her political voice, addressing her experience with body dysmorphia and her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

The Eras Tour began in March and is expected to earn a record-setting $1 billion in sales – eclipsing Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Taylor’s tour will resume in South America in November before heading to the UK in the summer of 2024.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Silverchair at Big Day Out 2002 photo by Ros O'Gorman
ABC Removes All Silverchair Songs From Australian Story So Part Two Can Stream

Days after the first episode of the two-part Silverchair Australian Story program was removed from the ABC’s streaming service iView, the ABC has covered its tracks by taking out all unlicensed Silverchair music from part two so the second half can stream. Part one at this stage has not been re-edited.

1 day ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Williams Has Built A Studio At Louis Vuitton Headquarters

Pharrell Williams built a recording studio at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris so he could go back and forth between making clothes and producing music.

3 days ago
Usher, Noise11.com, photo
Usher Gets The Super Bowl Half Time Gig

Usher has been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Next “Version” Will Be ‘1989’

Taylor Swift has her all new ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version’ on the way and it has a stack of rare tracks as well.

6 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
NSYNC Won’t Tour Despite New Music

Justin Timberlake is planning a "big tour" next year.

September 16, 2023
Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo, https://www.noise11.com
Beyoncé Briefly Loses Her Voice During Seattle Show

Beyoncé temporarily lost her voice during her recent performance in Seattle, Washington.

September 15, 2023
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
NSYNC Release First New Song In 20 Years

NSYNC are back with their first song in 20 years.

September 14, 2023