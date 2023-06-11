Australian Album Chart Report 9 June 2023 - Noise11.com

The eleventh studio album for Foo Fighters called “But Here We Are” becomes their ninth #1 Album in Australia.

“But Here We Are” (Roswell/RCA) becomes the 978th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 829th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the 609th to debut at the top, the sixteenth No.1 for 2023 and not only the ninth No.1 for the band (8 studio and 1 best of) but also the ninth for their own record label Roswell Records, with ALL of the Foo Fighters (studio) albums issued during this century now hitting No.1, since 2002’s “One by One” (1 week on October 28th, 2002).

The new Foo set also lands at No.1 on Vinyl Sales Chart this week, and lands at No.1 in England, Scotland and New Zealand (so far), with a No.2 entry in The Netherlands and Belgium, No.3 in Ireland and No.4 in Germany. The band’s ninth No.1 Album also moves them up to outright sixth on the listing for ‘Most No.1 Albums (1965 to 2023)’, now just ahead of both Pearl Jam and Metallica (8 #1’s) and now just behind Bon Jovi, John Farnham and Taylor Swift (all 10 #1’s), while the Foo’s tally of ‘Weeks at No.1: Albums’ increases to 14 accumulated weeks, moving them from 45th to now 42nd on that list, just ahead of Crowded House (14 weeks from 5 #1’s) and Harry Styles (14 weeks from 3 #1’s).

Foo Fighters are now also one of eleven acts to have two #1 Albums during this decade, with only Jimmy Barnes (3 #1’s) and Taylor Swift (5 #1’s) ahead of them in overall #1’s for the 2020’s. This is now the second album title with the word ‘but’ in it, the other was Phil Collins with “…But Seriously” (Dec. 1989), the ninth for ‘here’ (Spacey Jane on July 4th, 2022 was the last), the eighth for ‘we’ and the fifth for ‘are’. The new No.1 Album also becomes the 345th for an American Act (solo male or female, duo or group; 10th for 2023) and the 426th by a Group (local or overseas, 4th for 2023).

Debuting at No.2 is the third album for Korean boy-band Stray Kids called “5-Star”, becoming their fourth Top 100 entry, third Top 50 placement, second Top 10 and now their highest charted entry, as their EP “Maixdent” debuted and peaked at No.4 (Oct. 17th, 2022), while their new set has landed at No.1 in Belgium, France, Greece and South Korea, and their new set matches the No.2 entry here in Germany.

Metro Boomin’ delivers the soundtrack and inspired music from the new animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’, which enters at No.3 this week and it also has produced three Top 50 entries this week in “Am I Dreaming” (#32), “Annihilate” (#38) and “Calling” (#44), while album also features songs featuring Lil’ Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil’ Uzi Vert, A Boogie wit’ da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Wizkid, Coi Leray, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage among it’s 13 tracks, while a deluxe 19 track edition has also been issued, with this set taking out the No.1 spot on the ARIA Hip Hop/R&B Chart this week. The original ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’ album debuted on Dec. 24th, 2018 peaking at No.11 on January 21st, 2019 while the album’s lead single “Sunflower” (TW #39) was sitting at No.1 in Australia.

After one week back at the top of the Album Charts last week the Taylor Swift set “Midnights” drops down three places to No.4 (No.8 Vinyl), followed by the first of two non-movers within the Top 10 this week, “One Thing at a Time” for Morgan Wallen at No.5 (No.1 Country Album) which remains at No.1 in Canada (12th week) and was overtaken by the repacked Taylor set in The U.S.A. (sixth overall week), plus Morgan loses the No.1 singles spot in Australia this week as “Last Night” is down to No.2 after eight weeks at top of the singles chart.

The Weeknd’s current No.1 Catalogue album “The Highlights” is back up two places to No.5, followed by the other stable Top 10 entry for SZA and her “SOS” set (also on hold at No.9 on the Vinyl Chart), which cracks two half-year marks this week, as it has charted not only within the Top 100 but also the Top 10 for all of those 26 weeks, having never left the Top 10.

The fourth and final Top 10 new entry comes in at No.8, “R.I.F.F.” (No.2 Vinyl) by DZ Deathrays, the dance-punk Brisbane acts sixth studio album and now third Top 10 placement. The albums title refers to ‘Remember It’s For Fun’, and follows on from their highest charted entry “Positive Rising: Part 2” (HP-4, July 19th, 2021), while they last saw chart action with their first set “Bloodstreams” (HP-91, April 18th, 2022). Harry Styles is back up one spot to No.9 with “Harry’s House” (No.17 Vinyl), which has climbed back to No.1 in Ireland, while Ed Sheeran’s latest album ” – (subtract)” drops down four places this week to No.10 after five weeks of charting.

TOP 20:

Two of the four Top 20 entries for Taylor Swift this week are on hold, with “1989” (No.11) and “Reputation” (No.18) not moving and rising one spot each are “Lover” (15 to No.14; No.13 Vinyl) and “folklore” (20 to No.19). The debut at No.3 for the Metro Boomin’ ‘Spider-Man’ soundtrack sees his current studio album “Heroes & Villains” rise back up four places to No.15, while the Eminem “Curtain Call: The Hits” (23 to No.17) and Post Malone with “The Diamond Collection” (22 to No.20) both return to the Top 20, and Elton’s “Diamonds” remain on hold at No.16.

TOP 30:

With a new No.1 Album this week the November 2022 issued “The Essential” from Foo Fighters is back up ten places to No.21, while the John Farnham ‘Finding the Voice’ set drops down nine places to No.22. All three of Luke Combs’ Top 50 entries rise back up this week, with his latest “Gettin’ Old” up one to No.13, while his debut set “This One’s for You” moves two to No.24 and his second “What You See…” jumps five to No.31. The major album to drop into this chart section is the new Lewis Capaldi set “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent”, descending fifteen places to land at No.28 this week.

TOP 40:

Apart from Luke’s album, the other rising albums within this chart region are Eminem’s “Curtain Call 2” (35 to No.32), “AM” for Arctic Monkeys (39 to No.35; No.20 Vinyl), “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (40 to No.37, thanks to her new Top 20 single this week), and Billie Eilish’s debut set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” (43 to No.40), which achieves 4x▲Platinum in sales this week.

TOP 50:

XXXTentacion’s doco soundtrack “Look at Me: The Album” is back up three to No.43, while it also notches up one-year (52 weeks) within the chart, having only ever dipped into the lower fifty on two previous occasions. ABBA’s “Studio Albums” rise back up six places to No.45, while on hold are the Queen biopic and Green’s Day’s Greatest Hits at No.49 and No.50 respectively.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #26 (LP#14) – Ripper ’23 – Hard-Ons (Cheersquad Records) becomes the sixth Top 100 entry for the 80’s Sydney punk rock band (3 studios, 2 EP’s, 1 compilation) and their first ever successive chart entry as they last charted in 2021 with “I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken” (HP-4, Oct. 18th, 2021), with their 1990 set “Yummy” seeing Vinyl Chart action in late 2022 (No.7 Vinyl on Nov. 14th and No.6 Vinyl on Dec. 12th).

* #44 (LP#3) – Brain Worms – RVG (Ivy League) is the third studio album for the Melbourne indie rock act, while it’s their first ever to crack the charts, having issued “A Quality of Mercy” (Oct. 2017) and “Feral” (April 2020) previously.

* #46 (LP#8) – Life is But a Dream… – Avenged Sevenfold (Warner Music) is the first new material in under seven years, so it’s their first chart entry for this decade and the band’s sixth overall chart placement, with their last entry being “The Stage” (Nov. 2016) while their highest placed was with their sixth album “Hail to the King” (HP-2, Sept. 2013).

—————————————

New Certification:

When We All all Asleep, Where Do We Go by Billie Eilish ▲4

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 2nd to the 8th of June 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

