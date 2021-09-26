Australian Album Chart: Lil Nas X 'Montero' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

The first studio album for American rapper and singer Lil’ Nas X titled “Montero” debuts at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

“Montero” becomes the 926th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 776th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 26th chart-topping album for 2021, the 562nd to debut at No.1 and the 51st for the record label Columbia, and their second for this year after Kid Laroi topped the chart for a week on February the 8th, plus the album debuts at the top in New Zealand (where he also gains the No.1 singles spot with “Industry Baby”), and Ireland, while it was 500 sales shy of the top spot in England, landing at No.2 behind a rebounding Drake to their top spot.

This is also the fifth overall rap/hip-hop album to hit No.1 this year, and the third in a row after Drake (2 weeks from September 13th) and Kanye West (1 week on September 6th), with the other two being the aforementioned Kid Laroi in February and Illy on January 25th. It’s now the first time that the word ‘Montero’ has appeared in a No.1 album title, matching the No.1 position his album’s lead single achieved on April 26th and May 3rd, with that song jumping back to up No.9 this week, while he has two further Top 10 entries in the albums third release “Industry Baby” (TW-4) and fourth new single “That’s What I Want” (debut TW-7), while the album also saw “Sun Goes Down” reached No.82 on May 31st.

This new No.1 album becomes the 326th by an American Artist to hit No.1 in Australia (solo male or female, duo or group), and the seventh for 2021, while Lil’ Nas X is the 161st American Act to make it to the top of the Aussie Album Charts. For Solo Male Artists (local or overseas) his album is the 265th to hit the top here (9th for 2021), and for America Solo Male performers he is now the 53rd to achieve a No.1 album locally.

Local sister duo Vika and Linda (Bull) see their seventh studio album titled “The Wait” enter at No.2 this week, giving the pair their third Top 2 album in the past two years, as they hit No.1 on June 22nd, 2020 with their collection “Akilotoa (Anthology 1994-2006)” and then No.2 on September 21st, 2020 with their covers album “Sunday (The Gospel According to Iso)”, while overall this is their sixth albums chart entry and their fourth Top 10 album in Australia, as their self-titled debut set made it to No.7 upon entry in June of 1994.

Drake departs the top spot with “Certified Lover Boy” after two weeks, while the set remains for a second week in both America and Canada and regains the UK top spot for a second time this week. This is followed by three single place dropping albums in “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, “Planet Her” for Doja Cat and “Donda” by Kanye West to No.4, No.5 and No.6 respectively, while holding at No.7 is the Kid Laroi sets for “Fuck Love”, logging it’s 40th week in the Top 10 and achieving ▲Platinum, seven months after it scored Gold in sales (Feb. 8th, it’s #1 week).

The third and final Top 10 debut this week is the first studio album for Canadian heavy metal act Spiritbox with “Eternal Blue” coming in at No.8, lead by husband and wife Courtney LaPlante (vocals) and Mike Stringer (guitarist), with the act having issued two previous EP’s in 2017 and 2019. Rounding out the Top 10 this week are Billie Eilish with “Happier Than Ever”, down one spot to No.9, and on hold at No.10 is “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa, scoring the longest running Top 10 gong again this week at 47 weeks within the ten.

UP:

TOP 20: Justin Bieber jumps back up five spots to land at No.11 with his “Justice” set, followed by The Weeknd’s collection in “The Highlights” moving back up three places to No.12. After returning to the chart last week at No.23, the self-titled 1991 first No.1 set for Metallica is this week up six chart-rungs to No.17, and with Elton John lodged within the Top 3 on the singles chart with “Cold Heart” alongside Dua Lipa, his “Diamonds” collection is back up this week to No.18.

TOP 30: Both Luke Combs albums rise back up within the Top 30, second set “What You See…” is up three to No.21 and his first “This One’s for You” moves back up to No.29. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” and Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” both rebound four spots to No.22 and No.23 respectively, while a new ‘Taylor’s version’ song in “Wildest Dreams” (from ‘1989’ originally) enters at No.28 this week, she has two of her three rising albums land within the Top 30 in “folklore” (30 to No.24) and “1989” (34 to No.25). After hitting it’s lowest chart position last week, this week the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…” is back up one place to No.28.

TOP 40: The Cold Chisel ‘Best of – All for You’ collection rebounds twenty-one spots to land back at No.36, while last week’s new entry for Gurrumul and “The Gurrumul Story” rises three spots this week to hit a new peak of No.37, followed by an eight place rebound to No.38 for the self-titled Dua Lipa set.

TOP 50: Ed Sheeran’s last album “No.6 Collaborations Project” is back up four places to No.41, while the Arctic Monkeys’ “AM” album jumps back up nineteen places this week to land at No.46, with the third and final Top 50 returning album being “evermore” for Taylor Swift, back up twenty-three places to No.50.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first of three Top 10 dropouts is the Iron Maiden set “Senjutsu” (HP-3, WI10-2), which slid nine places this week to No.15 and is the only major falling album within this chart region.

TOP 30: After two weeks back within the Top 20 thanks to his mentorship on The Voice, Guy Sebastian drops down this week nine places to No.26 with “T.R.U.T.H.”, followed by a seven place slide to No.27 for the latest Lorde set “Solar Power”.

TOP 40: The second and final Top 10 dropout to land within the Top 50 this week is last weeks No.2 entry for Amyl & The Sniffers with “Comfort to Me” (HP-2, WI10-2), which tumbles down thirty-seven places to land at No.39.

TOP 50: The self-titled Harry Styles album is back down five places to No.44, followed by the latest Halsey set “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”, which falls seventeen places to No.45. Last week entries to fall hard this week include new entries for Kasey Musgrave (#9), Steps (#11), Pist Idiots (#12) The Black Sorrows (#14), Baby Keem (#21) Drapht (#22) and the recent No.2 set for Bliss N’ Eso and “The Sun” (#25).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#7) – Studios 301 Sessions by Lachy Doley (All the Stops) is the second solo album for Adelaide born Lachlan Doley, while he also issued five studio and two live sets as the Lachy Doley Group, of which their fourth album “Lovelight” reached No.40 in late January of 2017, while Lochy’s last studio album “Double Figures” made it to No.76 in October of 2020, with this new set not only his third albums chart entry but now his highest charted.

* #16 (LP#3) – Sticker – The 3rd Album by NCT 127 (SM Entertainment) is the third Korean language album for the South Korea nine piece boy band formed in 2016, with this new album becoming their sixth No.1 in their homeland this past week.

* #20 (Boot#14) – Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol.16 (1980-1985) by Bob Dylan (Columbia) is the fourteenth in Bob’s ‘Bootleg’ series (first issued was titled ‘Volumes 1 to 3’) and the eleventh to land within the Top 50 in Australia, with his Vol.15 from November of 2019 landing one place lower than this week’s entry, coming in at No.21, while this new set equals the ‘Bootleg’ series’ highest previous charted edition, September 2013’s ‘Vol.10’, which debuted and peaked at No.20 too.

* #30 (LP#4) – As Long As it’s Not us by Lachland Bryan & The Wildes (Social Family) is the fourth studio album for the Melbourne alt-country act, their second chart entry and this new set is their first new material since September 2015’s “The Mountain”, while back in April of this year the group debuted and peaked at No.38 with their first live album and chart entry “Nearest Misses”.

* #34 (LP#2) – White Heat by Natalie Henry (Beverly Hillbilly Records/MGM) is the second album and first chart entry for the Newcastle artist, with the country singer’s first release being 2019’s “Apple and Pride”, while this new set is issued via Catherine Britt’s record label, plus Natalie is her first signed act.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 17th to the 23rd of September, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments