Australian Albums: Adele Spends Third Week at No 1 - Noise11.com

With very little competition for this week, Adele’s “30” holds atop the ARIA Albums Chart for a third straight week.

“30” also holds again in England, Ireland, New Zealand (all 3rd week), The U.S.A. and Canada (both 2nd week), while she loses the top spot on the singles chart with “Easy on Me” to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s collaboration/mash-up “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”. Adele does also increase her tally of weeks at No.1 to 43 in total, moving her up the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021) to be now equal fifth alongside Pink (43 weeks from 5 #1’s), while her next target is to tie, beat or surpass the 46 weeks racked up by Neil Diamond.

Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” is also on hold at No.2, but rebounding three spots to rise back up to No.3 is the Paul Kelly set “Christmas Train”, which first debuted at No.2 three weeks ago, and if it keeps going the way it is, it could become this year’s Xmas No.1 Album, while the No.1 seasonal set for the previous nine years in Michael Buble’s “Christmas” album is this week the second and final Xmas album within the Top 10, as it moves back up one spot to No.7.

Taylor Swift is down one spot to No.4 with her redone “Red” set, after which is the highest new entry of the week at No.5, “Songs of Disappearance” made up of Australian Bird Calls (which is also the name of the act), as recorded by nature recordist David Stewart, highlighting the fact that many of our bird species in Australia are endangered, currently one in six. ABBA’s “Voyage” continues within the Top 10, as they drop down two places to No.6, while “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo dips one spot to No.8 and stable at No.9 is “Planet Her” by Doja Cat, after which Justin Bieber is back up three places to No.10 with his “Justice” set, the album newly ▲Platinum in sales and logging it’s 25th week within the Top 10, becoming his longest running Top 10 album in Australia of his career, surpassing the 22 logged by “Purpose” (2015) and 17 for “My Worlds” (2010).

UP:

TOP 20: Back up one place apiece are “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa and “The Highlights” by The Weeknd to No.13 and No.14 respectively, while Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” mixtapes rebound seven spots to No.15. The second set for Billie Eilish and “Happier Than Ever” is back up four to No.17 and scores it’s first sales certification of Gold (●) in sales.

TOP 30: Lil’ Nas X rises back up six spots to No.22 with “Montero”, while an expanded and repacked Polo G album “Hall of Fame (2.0)” sees the set return to the Top 100 at No.26 after initially peaking at No.3 in June of this year. Stable within the Top 30 are “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” for Taylor Swift at No.23 and “Diamonds” by Elton John at No.27, while Luke Combs is back up four spots to No.29 with “What You See is What You Get”.

TOP 40: Luke also sees his first album “This One’s for You” move back up five places to No.39, with the only other rising set within this chart region being “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac, back up eight to No.35.

TOP 50: After exiting the Top 50 last week, the Andre Rieu set “Happy Together” rebounds eleven spots this week to land at No.42, while Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” flies back up seventeen places to hit No.46 this week. Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars…” moves back up six to No.48 and the Cold Chisel “Best of – All for You” moves back up three to No.49.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first of two Top 10 dropouts this week is the Adele set “25” (HP-1×8, WI10-75), down two places to No.12, while a two-year chart-anniversary occurs for Harry Styles’ “Fine Line”, which is down five spots to No.16, while Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album falls seven places to No.19.

TOP 30: Adele’s “21” is down three to No.21 (snap!), while Robert Plant and Alison Krauss fall five spots to No.24 with “Raise the Roof”, with the third and final declining album within this chart region being Silk Sonic and “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, which falls eleven places to No.28.

TOP 40: The Beatles “Let it Be” set recedes back down seven to No.31, while Taylor has two albums back to back with “1989” (30 to No.32) and “folklore” (29 to No.33), followed by The Arctic Monkeys “AM” set, which is back down eight to No.34. The Little Mix best of “Between Us” and Billie Eilish’s first set “When We All Fall Asleep…” both drop four places each to No.36 and No.38 respectively, while in between those two and dropping thirty-two places is last week’s highest new entry for ChillinIt and “Family Ties” (HP-5, WI10-1), which lands down at No.37.

TOP 50: Taylor again has back-to-back entries and both of them fall eight places apiece in “evermore” and “Lover” to No.44 and No.45 respectively, while a bigger decline occurs for Rufus du Sol and “Surrender” down nine spots to No.47. Last week’s No.16 return for the live Cold Chisel set “Ringside” leaves the Top 100 this week (the highest dropout) and Bruce Springsteen’s “”The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” falls down twenty-five spots to land at No.57.

XMAS TITLES: With two seasonal sets within the Top 10 this week for Paul Kelly (#3) and Michael Buble (#7), the third within the Top 20 this week is Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas”, which jumps up seventeen spots to No.18, while Delta Goodrem’s “Only Santa Knows” canters back up seventeen places also, landing at No.25 thanks to her TV special screened last week (and again this coming weekend). Outside of the Top 50 seasonal sets rise for Human Nature (90 to No.58), Pentatonix and “The Best of Christmas” (return at No.80) and “Friends for Christmas” by Olivia Newton-John and John Farnham (re-entry at No.90), while Norah Jones’ eighth studio album called “I Dream of Christmas” debuts this week at No.79.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (L#1) – Live at Hamer Hall by The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria (Ivy League) is the second live album in the past two years for the Melbourne blues band, having hit No.1 on May 25th of 2020 with “Live at the Forum”, while they’ve also managed this week to land their fourth Top 20 placement after “Half Mile Harvest” (LP#1, HP-18, June 2017) and “Run Home Slow” (LP#2, HP-2, August 2019).

* #41 (LP#1.2) – No One Get Lost Anymore by The Smith Street Band (Remote Control/Inertia) is the band’s debut album from 2011, which has had a tenth anniversary vinyl reissue, and that helps the album to make it’s first ever chart appearance, and give the band their seventh Top 50 placement (four studio, three live sets).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 5th to the 11th of December, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

