Australian Albums: Harry Styles Spends Third Week On Top - Noise11.com

Harry Styles makes it three weeks at No.1 with his third album “Harry’s House” fending off competition from the new Post Malone album which lands at No.2.

“Harry’s House” is the first album since “30” by Adele to hold for more than two consecutive weeks at No.1 in Australia, while the album also remains at the top in New Zealand and Ireland (both third week), regains the top spot in England, and holds in both The U.S.A. and Canada (all second week). The album also retains the No.1 spot on the vinyl sales chart here and it also has two Top 10 singles this week in the now-former No.1 song “As it Was” (TW-2) and “Late Night Talking” drops to No.9.

Harry Styles moves up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from equal 110th to now equal 96th alongside three fellow British acts, Michael Crawford, David Bowie and Queen who’ve all racked up seven weeks at No.1 from three chart-topping albums., while for this decade Harry is now equal fourth alongside Drake’s five weeks from two No.1 Albums (during the 2020’s), while “Harry’s House” also now equals Harry’s second album “Fine Line” which spent three broken weeks at No.1 in Australia (1 week on December 23rd, 2019, and then two more weeks on January 6th and 13th of 2020).

The fourth studio album for rapper and singer Post Malone called “Twelve Carat Toothache” debuts at No.2 this week, becoming his fourth Top 5 album in Australia. The set arrives 144 weeks after his last album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” topped the charts for it’s initial first six weeks (from September 16th, 2019 {WI10-38}), with that album rebounding from No.59 to No.43 this week, while he first hit No.1 with “Beerbongs and Bentleys” for two broken weeks on May 7th and May 28th in 2018 (WI10-36), with his first release “Stoney” first hitting the Top 10 in October of 2017, eventually peaking at No.5 on the 12th of February, 2018 (WI10-17).

Post’s new album has topped the charts in Norway (so far) and landed at No.2 in New Zealand and The Netherlands, while it came in at No.3 in England, Ireland and Sweden. With the album charting so far on digital sales, streams and physical sales, it also has a deluxe edition issued this Friday (June 10th), but it is up against the new Vance Joy album for next week’s No.1 Album spot, while the ’12 Carat’ set has also landed four Top 50 entries this week in “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat at No.7, the album’s second issued single “Cooped Up” with Roddy Rich (23 to No.10 this week), “Wasting Angels” with Kid Laroi debuts at No.30 and the album’s first release “One Right Now” with The Weeknd (HP-9, TW-83 to No.42).

Melbourne hardcore act Thornhill see their second studio album “Heroine” debut at No.3 this week, becoming their third Top 100 and first Top 10 entry locally. The band first charted with their second EP called “Butterfly” (HP-52, February 2018) and then their debut album “The Dark Pool” entered and peaked at No.20 in the first week of November, 2019, while their new album has landed at No.2 on this week’s vinyl sales chart.

With five of last week’s Top 10 albums departing the ten this week, there is a rise back up the charts for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” for Kendrick Lamar (6 to No.4), “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo (8 to No.5, No.20 vinyl), Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” is up one spot to No.6, current tourist Kid Laroi moves up two to No.7 with his mixtapes “F**k Love”, followed by returning Top 10 albums for The Weeknd and “The Highlights” (13 to No.8), returning to the ten after it’s first and only week outside of the Top 10 is Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” (12 to No.9; No.10 vinyl) and topping-and-tailing the Top 10 is Harry Styles as his “Fine Line” set is back up four places to No.10 (No.15 vinyl).

UP:

Eight of the ten albums within the Top 20 rise back up, with Jack Harlow’s ‘Kids’ set and Dua’s “Future Nostalgia”, both back up three places to No.12 and No.13 respectively. Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” jumps up five places to regain it’s former peak of No.14 for a fourth time (last this high on April 25th). Justin Bieber’s “Justice” and Taylor’s “1989” albums both rise back up five spots apiece to No.16 and No.18, while Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” returns to the NZ Top 10 this week and Oz Top 20, up six spots to No.20 (No.13 vinyl).

Both Billie Eilish albums rebound, with ‘Sleep’ up three to No.22 and ‘Happier’ moving back up six spots to No.27, Elton John’s “Diamonds” leaps back up fourteen spots to No.23 after his performance this past week at the ‘Party at the Palace’ performance for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which also has the same effect for the concerts opening act Queen (with Adam Lambert) as their biopic soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ jumps up eight places to No.32.

Pop Smoke and his “Shoot for the Stars” album flies up eleven spots to No.25, while all five of Taylor Swift’s Top 50 entries move back up this week, with further climbs being for “Red (TsV)” (31 to No.26), “folklore” (42 to No.35), “Reputation” (41 to No.38) and “Lover” (43 to No.39). Luke Combs is only a few weeks away from issuing his third album “Growin’ Up” on June 24th, and both of his first two albums are now back within the Top 30, with “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” up five spots to No.24 and his first “This One’s for You” rises three to land at No.29.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” moves back up seven spots to No.28, while The Weeknd rises with two further albums in “After Hours” (38 to No.36) and “Starboy” (45 to No.37). Dua Lipa’s self-titled album is back up five spots to No.41, while Post Malone’s third set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” rebound sixteen places to land back within the Top 50 at No.43.

The return to the chart last week for the original 1986 soundtrack for ‘Top Gun’ is this week up three spots to No.44, while the album has gone from a single Platinum certification to now 5x▲Platinum in sales. With Katy Perry now doing menulog ads, has that prompted her “Teenage Dreams” album to rise back up seven spots to No.45, while also moving back into the Top 50 are Lewis Capaldi (53 to No.47), “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys (55 to No.48, No.19 vinyl) and INXS with “The Very Best” (60 to No.49).

DOWN:

Two of the five Top 10 dropouts this week land within the Top 50, with last week’s No.10 entry for Tate McRae and her debut album “i used to think i could fly” down only one spot to No.11, and Def Leppard’s “Diamond Star Halos” (HP-3) falls thirty-nine places to land down at No.42. Last week’s Top 10 entries to fall into the lower fifty this week were from Ball Park Music (No.2), Daniel Johns (No.4) and Liam Gallagher (No.5).

With so many albums rising back up this week, here are some of the other dropping sets; the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack dips only four spots to No.15, Harry Styles’ debut self-titled set falls four to No.21 (No.8 vinyl) and The Weeknd’s fourth and final Top 50 entry “Dawn FM” remains stable at No.30. Adele’s “30” falls seven spots to land at No.31 (it has yet to land on it’s namesake position), the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack drops five rungs to No.33, Florence + the Machine fall fourteen places to land at No.34 with their latest album “Dance Fever”, with the last declining album within the Top 50 being the Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” set, down two places to No.50.

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #40 (LP#6) – Big Time by Angel Olsen (Jagjaguwar) is the sixth studio album for the American singer-songwriter and now also her third albums chart entry in Australia, as she has previously charted with her third album “My Woman” (HP-29, September 2016) and her fourth set “All Mirrors” (HP-27, October 2019).

NEW CERTIFICATIONS

Albums:

Top Gun (1986) Soundtrack ▲5 (was 1P)

Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen ●

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

TW = This Week

WI10 = Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 3rd to the 9th of June, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

