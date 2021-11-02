Australian Albums: Rüfüs Du Sol Land At No 1 - Noise11.com

Rüfüs Du Sol land their third No.1 Album in Australia this week with their fourth studio album called “Surrender”.

“Surrender” (Rose Avenue/Reprise) becomes the 929th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 779th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 565th to debut in the top spot, the first No.1 for their own record label Rose Avenue, which is distributed through Reprise record (their 18th #1 album), while for 2021 this is now the 29th No.1 Album of the year.

Rüfüs Du Sol or previously Rufus, have now landed all four of their albums within the Top 2 positions, starting on August 19th, 2013 with “Atlas” (LP#1, 1 week), then “Bloom” (LP#2, 1 week on Feb. 1st, 2016), while their last studio album “Solace” debuted and peaked at No.2 in late October of 2018 (3 years and one week ago), while a remixed version of that album also charted at No.69 in September of 2019, making this new album the bands fifth Top 100 entry.

The group Rüfüs Du Sol becomes the fourth act for this decade to land their third No.1 Album and third overall week at the top in Australia, after Lorde (in Aug 2021), The Killers (in Aug 2020) and The Weeknd (in late March of 2020), with those act joining Prince, You Am I, Bliss N’ Eso, Arctic Monkeys and Paul Kelly for logging three overall weeks at No.1 from three different albums (all are tied at #158 on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’).

This is the first time that the word ‘Surrender’ has appeared in a No.1 Album’s title, with the previous highest being for The Chemical Brothers’ same-titled set in late June of 1999 which debuted and peaked at No.5. Rüfüs Du Sol also become the fifteenth Aussie act to land a No.1 Album during 2021 and overall this is the 265th Australian performed chart-topping album, while also the 408th No.1 Album by a Group (local or overseas), and for the third time during 2021 a group has knocked another group off the top spot, as they toppled Coldplay, while this also occurred in February when Foo Fighters were overtaken by The Rubens and then again in March with Architects being knocked off the top by Kings of Leon, plus this is also the ninth No.1 Album by a group for 2021.

Elton John lands his first No.2 entry here since late June 1992’s “The One”, as he sees his latest duets album “The Lockdown Sessions” debut at No.2 this week, featuring the current No.2 single alongside Dua Lipa called “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”. The album has landed at No.1 this week in his native England, and here it’s his first Top 10 placement since his “Diamonds” collection peaked at No.3 in June and July of 2019, while overall this is his 34th (24 studios, 1 live, 3 soundtracks and 6 compilations) Top 10 album since his first in 1970. The set contains 16 duets with acts like Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Years & Years, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Lil’ Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks and Glen Campbell.

The eighth studio album and second for 2021 for U.S. singer Lana Del Rey called “Blue Banisters” enters at No.3 this week, becoming her seventh Top 4 album in Australia, with her last entry from late March of 2021 being “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”, which debuted and peaked at No.2, with Lana’s first four albums to chart here hitting the No.1 spot. This is followed by a returning album at No.4, the 1991 debut set for local rock act The Screaming Jets called “All For One”, which originally climbed to a peak of No.2 on May 6th, 1991, and has now been re-issued as a 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition, also becoming the No.1 selling album in all states (but WA where Rüfüs Du Sol took the top spot), plus the No.1 physical and vinyl album of the week.

Down a place each are Doja Cat with “Planet Her” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” set to No.5 and No.6 respectively, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is on hold at No.7 in Australia, while the set remains for a seventh straight week at the top in his homeland of Canada, in fact all five of the surveyed LP charts I use for my reports has a local act at the top this week, with Rüfüs Du Sol here, Elton John in England, Young Thug in America and in New Zealand it’s local female singer Hollie Smith.

Last week’s No.1 entry for Coldplay and “Music of the Spheres” drops down seven spots this week to land at No.8, followed by a one place dip to No.9 for Adele’s third studio album “25” ahead of her new set coming in a few weeks time. Regaining a Top 10 berth this week is Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”, back up three spots to No.10, and this return to the ten for Dua gives the album it’s 52nd week within the Top 10 (of 83 weeks within the Top 100), fifty more weeks than her first set achieved.

UP:

TOP 20: There are only small rises occuring within the Top 20 this week, with Lil’ Nas X, Kid Laroi and Harry Styles’ albums all back up one spot apiece to No.11, No.14 and No.17 respectively, while there are two places climbs for The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” set (17 to No.15, thanks to a Top 10 singles chart debut), Elton John’s “Diamonds” (21 to No.19) and ahead of his new album “= (Equals)” for Ed Sheeran being issued on Friday (Oct 29th), his last studio album “÷ (Divide)” is back to No.20.

TOP 30: There are two single place climbers within the Top 30 this week, Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” to No.22 and the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection”: to No.24, while Taylor Swift is on hold with two albums in “1989” and “folklore” at No.28 and No.29 respectively.

TOP 40: The Jungle Giants see their former No.1 album “Love Signs” rebound forty-one spots this week to land at No.31, with the only other climber within this chart region being the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, up two spots to No.34.

TOP 50: Taylor’s “evermore” set rebounds five places to No.41, the Morgan Wallen album “Dangerous: The Double Album” rises back up four to No.45 and collections for both Pitbull (53 to No.47) and Green Day (62 to No.50) move back up into the Top 50 this week.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20 this week, “Justice” for Justin Bieber (10 to No.12, HP-1×3, WI10-22) and “Happier Than Ever” for Billie Eilish (HP-1×2, WI10-12), which is down four spots to No.13 (in it’s 13th chart week too) and leaving the Top 10 for the first time, and after leaping back up to No.11 last week the second Adele album “21” is back down seven places to No.18.

TOP 30: After nine weeks of charting the latest Kanye West album “Donda” is down two places and out of the Top 20 for the first time, landing at No.21 this week, with the two other dropping albums this week being Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” to No.27 and “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac to No.30.

TOP 40: Last week’s No.2 returned album of “Let it Be” for The Beatles (HP-1×4, WI10-21a) plummets thirty-three spots this week to land down at No.35, while the Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is back down six spots to No.37, with their “Greatest Hits” collection from last week tumbling from 39 to No.99 this week.

TOP 50: Guy Sebastian’s “T.R.U.T.H.” album drops six spots to No.46, while the Taylor Swift version of her “Fearless” album falls twelve places from last week, to this week landing at No.49. The two other Top 10 dropouts this week are the debut set for Baker Boy called “Gela” (3 to No.71, WI10-1) and leaving the entire chart was the limited edition “Fever” for Kylie Minogue” from No.6 (HP-1×5, WI10-36a).

FURTHER TOP 50 DEBUTS:

* #16 (LP#15) – Future Past by Duran Duran (BMG/ADA/Warner) is the 15th studio album and first new material in just over six years for the 80’s music/video pioneers, while overall this is their 16th Top 100 appearance (13 studio, 2 best of, and 1 live set) and seventh Top 20 berth. The album features several guest performers, including Tove Lo, while the album comes as a twelve track or Deluxe 15 track edition.

* #23 (LP#9) – Radical by Every Time I Die (Epitaph) is the ninth studio album and now fourth charted album in Australia, plus their first new album in six years, and by entering at No.23 it’s now the U.S. metalcore acts highest charted album locally, surpassing the No.25 debut and peak of their eighth set “Low Teens” (September, 2016), while they’ve also charted with “From Parts Unknown” (LP#7, HP-32, July 2014) and “Ex Lives” (LP#6, HP-46, March 2012).

* #25 (LP#3) – Breakin’ Hearts by Hayley Jensen (Social Family) is the Australian singer’s third studio album, plus the new set is at No.1 on the Country Chart, and by entering at No.25 it becomes her first ever Top 50 entry, as her last set “Turning Up the Dial” made it to No.52 in May of 2018.

* #26 (LP#7) – Sympathy for Life by Parquet Courts (Rough Trade) is now the second chart entry here for the American rock act, plus their highest charting, as their last issued album “Wide Awake!” (LP#6) made it to No.93 in May of 2018.

* #38 (Comp#4) – B-Sides and Rarities (Part II) by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (BMG/ADA/Warner) lands two places lower than the first volume achieved in 2005, where Part 1 made it to No.36 upon entry, while this is now the fourth collection of tracks to chart for the Australian act, having first hit No.2 in May of 1998 with “The Best of” and then No.8 in May of 2017 with their third compile “Lovely Creatures: The Best of”, while this new compilation has 27 tracks over two discs.

* #39 (LP#16.2) – Tattoo You (40th Ann. Ed.) by The Rolling Stones (Rolling Stones) has been given a forty-year anniversary re-release, with nine extra tracks and a live concert from Wembley Stadium from 1982. The album originally charted from September 21st, 1981, coming in at No.11 on the AMR/Kent charts, then the following week it leapt to No.1 for an eleven week (continual) reign, charting for 37 weeks within the Top 100, 22 weeks inside the Top 10 and becoming the 12th biggest album for 1981 and the 20th for 1982.

* #42 (LP#15) – A View from the Top of the World by Dream Theater (InsideOutMusic) is the fifteenth album and now seventh Top 50 album for the American progressive metal act, with this new set being their lowest placed Top 50 entry, as their last two releases both debuted and peaked at No.10 in “Distance Over Time” (LP#14, March 2019) and “The Astonishing” (LP#13, Feb. 2016).

* #48 (LP#9) – What a Song Can Do by Lady A (Big Machine) is the ninth album for the U.S. country act, and follows on from the same-titled EP called “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One)” which hit No.97 in early July of this year. It’s also the trio’s eight albums chart entry locally, and their first NOT to land within the Top 10, as their second to eighth sets all peaked between No.4 and No.8 here in the past.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 22nd to 28th of October, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

