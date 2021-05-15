Australian Charts: Amy Shark 'Cry Forever' Tops ARIA Chart For A Second Week - Noise11.com

Amy Shark’s second album “Cry Forever” holds for a second week at No.1 in Australia, becoming her longest run at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Cry Forever” by Amy Shark becomes the first album to spend a second (consecutive) week at No.1 since the start of the year when Taylor Swift’s “evermore” was spending its third and fourth weeks at the top, plus it is also the first Australian Artist album to spent a second week at the top since AC/DC’s “Power Up” (4 weeks from Nov 23rd, 2020), and finally Amy is the first Australian Solo Female Artist this decade to land a second stay at the top of the Album charts, as the last local female solo singer to lodge a second stay was Jessica Mauboy with “The Secret Daughter” TV soundtrack (3 weeks from October 24th, 2016). Amy’s first album “Love Monster” only managed one week at the top, thus her new album has now become her longest running No.1 at two weeks.

The top two albums are on hold this week, with Justin Bieber’s “Justice” holding onto the No.2 spot for another week, followed by multiple BRIT Award winner Dua Lipa and her second set “Future Nostalgia”, which is back up one spot to No.3, as she won for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘British Solo Female Artist’. This is followed by former 2017 (2 wins) and 2018 (1 win) BRIT Award winner Rag’N’Bone Man, who debuts at No.4 with his second studio album called “Life by Misadventure”, which also becomes his second UK No.1 Album this week and his second Top 5 entry here, as his first album “Human” debuted and peaked at No.3 in late February of 2017.

Further 2020 BRIT Award winners see their albums climb back up this week too, as Harry Styles won for ‘British Single of the Year’ for “Watermelon Wine”, and his second album “Fine Line” is back up three to No.5 (it’s the #2 vinyl LP of the week too), followed by a three place rise to No.6 for Billie Eilish and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, winner for ‘International Solo Female Artist’, while the winner for ‘Male’ in the same category was The Weeknd, whose collection “The Highlights” returns to the Top 10 and rises four places to No.7, after last week making it’s first exit from the Top 10. Also rising four places and returning to the Top 10 this week are The Kid Laroi with “F**k Love (mixtape)”/”Savage (EP)” and Pop Smoke with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” to No.8 and No.9 respectively, and rounding out the Top 10 and down four places to No.10 is Taylor Swift’s redone “Fearless” album.

UP:

TOP 20: With not many new entries to the chart this week (unlike last week) a heap of older titles rebound back up the charts, with BRIT Award performer and whose biopic ‘Rocketman’ was screened on TV this past week, Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection jumps back up six places to No.11, followed by another six place rise for Luke Combs with “What You See is What You Get”, while his first set “This One’s for You” is back up five to No.17, giving him two albums within the Top 20, which is only the third time this year he has achieved this (Jan 11th and more recently on May 3rd). Rebounding five places within the Top 20 are “÷ (Divide)” by Ed Sheeran and “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac to No.14 and No.15, followed by a new peak of No.16 for the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” (former peak was #17), thanks to a seven place rise this week. The three remaining Top 20 rising albums are (9 out of the 10 rise this week) “Curtain Call: The Hits” by Eminem (25 to No.18), “Positions” by Ariana Grande (21 to No.19) and “Legends Never Die” for Juice WRLD, which leaps back up nine spots to land at No.20.

TOP 30: Taylor Swift has three climbing albums within the Top 30 this week, her older entry “1989” (33 to No.21), “folklore” (27 to No.25) and “evermore” (30 to No.27), while one-week-shy of it’s two year chart anniversary the debut Lewis Capaldi album is back up nine spots to No.22. Spacey Jane have the No.3 selling vinyl album this week with “Sunlight”, which rises back up one spot to No.23, after which the Morgan Wallen album “Dangerous: The Double Album” set leaps back up eight spots to No.24. Also climbing back into the Top 30 are the INXS “Very Best of” set (48 to No.26) and Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” (34 to No.29).

TOP 40: Post Malone has two rebounding albums this week, the first being “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, up nine places to No.32, followed by a six place rise to No.33 for Doja Cat’s “Hot Pink”. Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” back up eight spots to No.35, Dua Lipa’s self-titled set rebounds nine spots to No.36, the XXXTentacion set “?” leaps back up twelve to No.37, Machine Gun Kelly takes his “Tickets to My Downfall” album back up six spots to No.38 and two albums which return to the Top 50 this week are “Lover” by Taylor Swift (53 to No.39) and the soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (59 to No.40).

TOP 50: Two collection’s which leap back up are for Foo Fighters (61 to No.42) and Green Day (58 to No.49), the “AM” set for Arctic Monkeys is back up seven to No.43, after which the Coldplay album “Live in Buenos Aires” jumps back up from 69 to No.45, thanks to a new singles chart entry at No.44. This is the live album’s first Top 50 appearance since its initial chart enty of No.18 and No.35 on December 17th and 24th of 2019, thus this week it lands a third Top 50 week. Also rising back into the Top 50 are Ed Sheeran with his most recent album “No.6 Collaborations Project” (56 to No.46), “The Goat” for Polo G (54 to No.48) and the second climbing Post Malone set for the week “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” (63 to No.50).

DOWN:

TOP 20: Of the four Top 10 dropouts this week, there is only one which remains within the Top 50, and it’s also this week’s new U.S. No.1 Album for DJ Khaled called “Khaled Khaled” (HP-7, WI10-1), which here drops down six spots to No.13 and is the only declining album within the Top 20 this week.

TOP 30: The two slipping albums within the Top 30 are both soundtracks, with the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording down two spots to No.28 and the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ also down two to No.30, with that movie to be screened this coming week (Tuesday), so the set could rebound again next week.

TOP 40: The No.1 album from four weeks ago in the London Grammar set “Californian Soil” drops sixteen places to No.31 this week, and is the only falling album within the forty.

TOP 50: Once again only two albums decline in this chart region, The Wiggles latest collection “We’re All Fruit Salad: Greatest Hits” dips four places to No.44, while last weeks zooming set (63 to No.38) for Billie Eilish and her debut EP “Don’t Smile at Me” is this week back down nine spots to No.47. The three other albums which leave the Top 50 from last weeks Top 10 are “Fortitude” by Gojira (#3), “Typhoons” for Royal Blood (#5) and “if i could make it go quiet” for girl in red (#10), while other new entries from last week to leave were sets by Liz Stringer (#14), Julia Stone (#16) and Mick Fleetwood (#35).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #41 (LP#42) – Latest Record Project, Volume 1 by Van Morrison (BMG/Warner) is the 42nd studio album for the (Northern) Irish artist who first charted in the 1960’s as a part of the group Them, before branching out later that decade into solo albums. This is now his 36th studio album to chart in Australia, while he has also entered with four live albums and seven compilations, making this his overall 47th Albums Chart entry here. This new 2CD and four vinyl set has also charted within the Top 10 in Germany (#3), Scotland, The Netherlands (both #4) and in England (#5) so far.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 7th to the 13th of May, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

