Australian Charts : Architects 'For Those That Wish To Exist' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

English metalcore act Architects see their ninth studio album “For Those That Wish to Exist” become their first No.1 album in both Australia and their home country of England this week.

“For Those That Wish to Exist” becomes the 909th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 759th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 545th to debut at No.1, the eighth No.1 for 2021 and now the third chart topping set for the record label Epitaph after The Offspring (1995) and A Day to Remember (2016).

Of the nine studio albums issued for the English band, this is the fourth to chart here and their third Top 10 placing, having previously gotten as high as No.2 with their seventh set “All Our Gods Have Abandoned us” in June of 2016, while they last charted with “Holy Hell” (LP#8, HP-8) in November of 2018. And not only is it their first No.1 album here, but in their home country of England it also becomes their first ever Top 10 placing there from six Top 100 album chart entries.

The new No.1 album is the first time that both the words ‘Exist’ and ‘Those’ has been in a No.1 album title, although Powderfinger did have ‘Dreams Days at the Hotel Existence” (June 2007), and for the word ‘Wish it’s the third overall after Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” (4 weeks from 13-Oct, 1975) and “Wish” by The Cure (1 week on 10-May, 1992).

This new No.1 is now the 162nd chart-topping album by an English Act (solo, duo, group, male, female) and the first since Queen with Adam Lambert (12-Oct, 2020), while the band themselves are the 74th English Act to hit the top here and also the 39th English Group, and for groups this is the third No.1 album for 2020 (after Foo Fighters and The Rubens in February), plus the 402nd No.1 album by Group (local or overseas) in Australia.

The top three are all new entries this week, with local act Sheppard coming in at No.2 with their third studio album “Kaleidoscope Eyes”, which also becomes their third Top 2 album in the process, as their last set “Watching the Sky” debuted at No.1 in June of 2018, while their first set “Bombs Away” made it to No.2 in July 2014. This is followed at No.3 by the 28th studio album (21st solo) for Alice Cooper called “Detroit Stories”, which becomes his highest charted album on the ARIA Album Charts (since 1983) and his third Top 10 for ARIA since “Trash” (HP-5, 1989) and his last was with “Paranormal” (HP-4, August 2017). Overall this is his eighth Top 10 album in Australia and his now equal highest with “Lace and Whiskey” (HP-3, 1977), pre-ARIA (AMR/Kent).

With three high new entries, dropping down within the Top 10 are Dua Lipa (2 to No.4), The Kid Laroi (4 to No.5), The Weeknd’s collection (5 to No.6), Harry Styles (6 to No.8) and dropping six to No.9 is the repackaged Ariana Grande album “Positions” to No.9. One of two climbers within the ten is the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, up one place to No.7 and after 34 weeks of charting it gets its first sales certification of Gold (●) in sales, while moving back up five spots to No.10 is the Billie Eilish debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, logging a 79th week within the Top 10 and the album is newly 3x▲Platinum, the rise possibly due to her new documentary which came out last week “The World’s a Little Blurry” (Feb 26th).

UP:

TOP 20: Juice WRLD rises back up one spot to No.16 with “Legends Never Die”, the set newly certified Gold (●) in sales, the same cert also occurs for his older album “Death Race for the World” this week too. The only other rising albums within the Top 20 are up three places apiece, “folklore” by Taylor Swift and “Diamonds” by Elton John to No.17 and No.19 respectively.

TOP 30: Best of sets for both Maroon 5 (27 to No.22) and Eminem (34 to No.30) rise, the Lewis Capaldi album is back up to No.23, with the first of two Post Malone newly certified albums in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” up four to No.28 and now 2x▲Platinum, the same cert applies to his first album “Stoney”.

TOP 40: An expanded edition of the March 2020 album for local act Slowly Slowly called “Race Car Blues” (HP-7) returns to the chart at No.32, with the only rising album in this chart region being the long running (155 weeks in the T100) “?” by XXXTentacion, up one place to No.34.

TOP 50: Only one album rises down here, the Guy Sebastain latest “T.R.U.T.H.”, albeit up just one spot to No.44.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Three of the four albums leaving the Top 10 this week fall into the Top 20, firstly Foo Fighters are down four places to No.11 with “Medicine at Midnight” (HP-1×1, WI10-3), followed by the returned BTS set “BE” (HP-2, WI10-3a), which also declines four spots to No.13, and then last weeks No.1 debut for Tash Sultana and “Terra Firma” (HP-1, WI10-1) follows a similar trajectory to the 22nd of February’s No.1 album for The Rubens (1 to 21) by dropping nineteen places this week to land at No.20. There are two places drop for back-to-back country artists in America and Canada’s No.1 album again last week for Morgan Wallen and “Dangerous: The Double Album”, followed by Luke Combs and “What You See is What You Get” to No.14 and No.15 respectively, while Luke’s album is now ▲Platinum in sales after 68 weeks of charting.

TOP 30: The Bluey soundtrack drops ten places to No.24, followed by a three place dip to No.26 for the almost one-year old album for The Weeknd and “After Hours” (49 weeks), the set also grabbing a Gold (●) sales cert too. There’s a second ten place drop in the Top 30, as the Fleetwood Mac classic “Rumours” falls to No.29.

TOP 40: Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” dips one place to No.31, but is now Gold (●) in sales, then there’s a seven place drop to No.35 for Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall”. Last week’s second Top 10 debut for local country artist Adam Harvey and “Songs from Highway One” is the fourth and final dropout from the Top 10, falling twenty-seven spots to No.37, followed by a seven place fall to No.38 for Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts”.

TOP 50: AC/DC rebounded last week to No.29 with “Power Up”, but this week it weakens by twelve places to No.41, followed by an even bigger drop of twenty-seven chart-rungs to No.43 for the Barry Gibb “Greenfields” album. Two Taylor Swift albums drop within the Top 50, “1989” (37 to No.42) and “Lover” (36 to No.48), while there are also big drops for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (40 to No.49), the INXS “Very Best of” (38 to No.50) and last weeks No.21 album for The Rubens falls into the lower 50.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #21 (LP#3) – Little Oblivions by Julien Baker (Matador/4AD) is the third studio album for the female singer songwriter from Tennessee, and also her first to chart in Australia, having previously issued the sets “Turn Out the Lights” (2017) and “Sprained Ankle” (2015)

* #25 (LP#14) – Single Album by NOFX (Fat Wreck Chords) is the California punk bands fourteenth studio album and now ninth to chart here (sixth Top 30 placed), plus their first full album since 2016’s “First Ditch Effort” (HP-27), with this album due to be a double album, due to the pandemic it was cut to a ‘single album’.

* #36 (LP#1) – Life Support by Madison Beer (Epic) is the debut studio album for the American singer who turned 21 on Friday (March 5th), and this is her second albums chart entry here, as she previously charted with her debut EP “As She Pleases” (HP-64, February 2018).

* #39 (LP#17) – L.W. by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Flightless) is the sister album to their psy-rock groups November 2020 set “K.G.” (HP-9), and overall this becomes their 23rd Top 100 entry (16 studio, 5 Live, 1 compile, 1 EP).

* #40 (LP#18) – Carnage by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis (Goliath/AWAL) is the first time the pair have worked at recording a studio album together, as previously they have done soundtracks and scores for films, and worked as a part of Grinderman and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. This album was recorded during lock down, and is the first entry since Nick’s “Idiot Prayer” live album hit No.5 (30th Nov, 2020).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 26th of February to the 1st of March, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

