Australian Charts: Cold Chisel ‘Blood Moon’ Debuts As No 1 Album

It’s been 21+ years since Cold Chisel graced the top of the Australian Albums Chart, but this week their ninth studio album “Blood Moon” becomes their fifth overall No.1 album locally.

“Blood Moon” for Cold Chisel is now the 863rd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2019), the 713th for ARIA (1983 to 2019), the 502nd to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976), the first ever for their self-titled record label and their fifth overall after “Swingshift” (2 weeks from 13-April, 1981), “Circus Animals” (1 week on 10-May, 1982), “Twentieth Century” (1 week on 23-April, 1984) and “Last Wave of Summer” (1 week on 19-October, 1998), making it now a 21 year and two months gap between No.1 albums, and placing them second behind INXS’s 23.5 years between #1’s as the second Aussie placed act on the list for ‘Longest Gap between No.1 albums’ (on that overall list C.C. are now placed ninth, the leader with 42.10 years are Queen)

Cold Chisel have now racked up six overall weeks from five No.1 albums in their chart career (their last two albums both debuted and peaked at No.2), and that moves them up to now equal 104th with AC/DC (6 weeks from 5 #1’s) on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums’ and on the ‘Overall No.1 Albums’ listing they move up to now equal eighth along last weeks climber Robbie Williams plus Taylor Swift, Kasey Chambers, ON-J, AC/DC, Crowded House, Powderfinger and Silverchair as all scoring five No.1 albums in Australia. The big hope is that CC will hold on for a second week at the top, as NONE of their studio albums have ever lasted more than a single week at No.1 (their two week stay was with a live album), but the new Harry Styles album was issued on Friday and could remove them from the top next week.

It’s quite a unique feat that both Cold Chisel and their solo lead singer Jimmy Barnes have hit No.1 this year, Jimmy did it back in June with “My Criminal Record” (TW-59) and the last time that they were both #1 in the same year was back in 1984 with the bands last studio album (at the time, “20th Century”, April 1984) and Jimmy’s debut album “Bodyswerve” (2 weeks from 8th of October, 1984). The other feat that Cold Chisel racks up this week is the gap between first and latest/last No.1 albums, as they had their first with the live album “Swingshift” in April of 1981, and now 38.8 years later they land at the top again, becoming the biggest gap between first and last No.1 albums for an Australian act (ON-J is next with 36.4 years), and on the overall artists listing for this field, the band are only third behind The Rolling Stones (51.1 years 1965 to 2016) and Queen (1976 to Jan 2019, 42.10 years).

The albums title “Blood Moon” makes it the fourth time that the word ‘Blood’ has been spilled at the top of the album charts titles, previously it was with “Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magick” for Red Hot Chili Peppers (2 weeks from 26-April, 1992), “A Rush of Blood to the Head” for Coldplay (1 week on 2-Sept, 2002) and the last was for the 5 Seconds of Summer third album “Youngblood” (1 week on 25-June, 2018). As for the ‘Moon’ its only in it’s third appearance at the summit after the first for The Whitlams in “Torch the Moon” (1 week on 29-July, 2002) and the last was for Lana Del Rey with “Honeymoon” (1 week on 28-Sept., 2015). The new No.1 album is also the 236th by an Australian act to hit the top and the eighth for 2019, plus only the second Aussie group this year to hit the top, the other being The Hilltop Hoods back in early March, while for groups (local or overseas) this is the 381st No.1 album by them.

After a single week on top the Robbie Williams seasonal set “The Christmas Present” is back down one spot to its original entry position from the three weeks ago of No.2, which is closely followed by the first ever festive No.1 set in the Michael Buble “Christmas” set, up three places to No.3 and landing its 55th week within the Top 10 during this decade.

The soundtrack for the film “Frozen 2” went to No.1 in America this week, but here it drops back down two places to No.4, which in turn pushes down The Paul Kelly collection “Songs from the South: Greatest Hits 1985-2019” to fall only one place to No.5. The second and final new Top 10 debut this week is the second album for Camila Cabello called “Romance”, which debuts at No.6 and lands three places lower than her semi-self-titled debut set “Camila” (Jan 2018), with this new set already landing five Top 100 entries so far including the No.1 single duet with Shawn Mendes in “Senorita” (TW-17).

After leaping to a new peak of No.3 last week, this week the Human Nature collection “Still Telling Everybody: 30 Years of Hits” falls back down four places to No.7, while returning to the Top 10 after leaving for the first time last week is the debut set for Billie Eilish called “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, back up four spots to No.8 for a 36th week inside the Top 10, which is then followed by the Tones and I EP “The Kids are Alright” (5 to No.9) and the lowest position so far for the fourth Ed Sheeran album “No.6 Collaborations Project” (7 to No.10) in its 22nd week within the T10.

UP:

* Andre Rieu is on hold at his peak of No.25 with his album “Happy Days”.

* A physical release for The Chainsmokers latest album “World War Joy” sees the set return at a new peak of No.29 this week.

* With a new album debuting at the top this week, the Cold Chisel collection “Best of-All for You” is back up five places to No.36, with further climbing best of sets being for Roxette (re-entry at No.38 after female lead singer Marie Fredriksson passed this week) and Queen (The Platinum Collection, 78 to No.75).

* Another act who passed in the past week was 21 year old rapper and singer Juice WRLD, whose two albums return to the chart this week in “Goodbye & Good Riddance” (former peak of #55, returns at a new peak of No.39) and “Death Race for Love” (HP-8, TW-46).

* A Red Vinyl re-issue of the Hilltop Hoods album “State of the Art” (#1 for 2 weeks, 22-June, 2009) sees it return to the chart this week at No.41

* Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” album is back up eight places to No.44.

* Ziggy Alberts rebounds eleven places to No.57 with his “Laps Around the Sun” album.

* No sign this week here of the new XXXTentaction album (it debuted in the N.Z. Top 40 LPs), but his “?” set is back up six places to No.68.

* The last (and non-Xmas) re-entry for the week is the Guns N’ Roses album “Appetite for Destruction” at No.99.

DOWN:

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week in the returning Canadian No.1 set (8th week there) for Post Malone in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (HP-1×6, WI10-13, first week out of the T10), 10 to No.11, the new UK No.1 album for Rod Stewart and the R.P.O. called “You’re in My Heart” (HP-3, WI10-2) 9 to No.12, and Coldplay’s “Everyday Life” (HP-1×1, WI10-2) falling nine places to No.17.

* All three of Taylor Swifts album entries move down this week starting with her latest set in “Lover” (11 to No.14), then way down the chart to “1989” (64 to No.72) and her “Reputation” slides down seventeen places to No.90.

* Both Luke Combs albums move down this week in “What You See is What You Get” (13 to No.16) and his older entry “This One’s for You” (28 to No.33).

* Soundtracks falling this week are for ‘Last Christmas’ (17 to No.22), ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (30 to No.31), ‘A Star is Born’ (38 to No.47), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (46 to No.49), ‘Frozen’ (54 to No.69) and ‘Rocketman’ (71 to No.86).

* Celine Dion’s “Courage” wavers this week six places to No.24.

* The Teskey Brothers fall back down after their ARIA Award wins-boost, as their latest set “Run Home Slow” falls twelve to No.27 and their previous album “Half Mile Harvest” plummets thirty-one spots to No.70.

* Khalid falls down with both of his albums this week, with “Free Spirit” sliding down seven to No.28 and his “American Teen” descends nineteen places to No.63.

* ARIA Award winner ‘Album of the Year’ in the Dean Lewis set “A Place We Knew” falls this week eleven spots to No.34.

* Also dropping eleven and landing right just after Dean’s set is The Beatles 50 year old album “Abbey Road”, sitting this week at No.35.

* The two older Post Malone albums also drop down this week in “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (32 to No.37) and “Stoney” (70 to No.80).

* Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds slip down seven places this week to No.42 with “Ghosteen”.

* Falling collection this week are for INXS (29 to No.43), Queen (GH 60 to No.62), Maroon 5 (66 to No.73), Eminem (75 to No.77), Kylie Minogue (55 to No.78), The Wiggles (90 to No.98) and The Killers (80 to #100).

* The Hilltop Hoods drop down with “The Great Expanse” (37 to No.45) and their “Restrung” set (94 to No.96).

* The second Dua Lipa album called “Future Nostalgia” saw its title track released on Friday, with the new set due in early 2020, while her self-titled debut album is racking up its 107th week within the Top 100 and falls down seventeen places to No.51.

* Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” falls back down nine places to No.52.

* Pink plummets twenty-three spots to No.54 with her “Hurts 2B Human” set.

* Jimmy Barnes’ returned and repackaged “My Criminal Record” from last week drops this week eleven places to No.59.

* G Flip slides down seventeen places to No.79 with her set “About Us”.

* Lady Antebellum continue their slide down the charts with their latest album “Ocean”, this week it recedes twenty-three places to No.71.

* Two of last weeks new entries land back-to-back this week in “A Love Letter to You 4” for Trippie Redd (47 to No.84) and the Pink Floyd box set “The Later Years” (45 to No.85).

* Tool’s “Fear Inoculum” falls this week twenty places to No.89, while it might rebound next week again thanks to another edition of the album issued on Friday.

* Kanye West fell out of the singles chart this week from last weeks #49, over on the albums chart its almost similar but not quite, as his “Jesus is King” set tumbles down forty-four spots to land at No.94.

CHRISTMAS TITLES:

* With two seasonal sets in the Top 10 this week at No.2 and No.3, the next festive music set is found at the end of the Top 20 in stable albums for Mariah Carey (#19) and Human Nature (#20).

* The Seekers continue to climb to new peaks each week with their re-packaged older Xmas set “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, up twelve places to No.21.

* John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John with “Friends for Christmas” rises four spots to No.23.

* Bing Crosby jumps into the Top 30 with his set “Bing at Christmas”, up twelve places to a new peak of No.30.

* Pentatonix rises six spots to a new peak of No.53 with their “The Best of Christmas” album.

* This weeks returning seasonal album is “Baby it’s Christmas” for David Campbell at No.66.

* Check the below new entries for one more seasonal set entering this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (Live#8) – Kylie-Golden – Live in Concert by Kylie Minogue was recorded during her 2018 and 2019 ‘Golden’ concert tours of England, Europe and Australia and comes in a 2CD and DVD set containing 32 tracks (31 on the CD, bonus featurette on the DVD is the 32nd track) covering her songs from her first in “Locomotion” (1987) up to many of her tracks from her last No.1 album “Golden” (April 2018). Of the four live albums to have charted here for Kylie, this is now her highest charted, beating the No.28 peak of both her first (“Intimate & Live”, 1998) and fourth live albums (“Showgirl: Homecoming Live”, 2007).

* #50 (LP#1) – LP1 by Liam Payne is the debut album from the former One Direction member, making him now the fourth member of the five piece to issue a solo album (still waiting for Louis) and with no major single charting from the album at the moment, its No.50 entry position is quite low compared to the other solo members output (although the second Zayn album this time last year failed to chart very well too), while Harry’s second album was just issued on Friday. This album does contain his nine issued singles so far (since the first in May of 2017) and his five singles chart entries here.

* #55 (V/A) – The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Sydney 2019: At All Points of the Compass (live) by Various Artists was held in Sydney in October of 2019, and broadcast on TV this past week, thus this years multi-racial event makes its entry, with the 2010 60th Anniversary edition also held in Sydney spending seven weeks at No.1 on the DVD chart.

* #64 (LP#12) – Who by The Who becomes the overall 17th albums chart entry here in Australia for the English band (10 studios, 1 Live, 6 GH’s) and it lands one place lower than their previous studio album “Endless Wire” (HP-63, 13-Nov., 2006) achieved thirteen years ago. Recorded by the two members of Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey separately, the albums cover artwork was done by Peter Blake who did The Beatles’ “Sgt. Peppers” album and The Who’s “Face Dances” (1981).

* #74 (LPE1) – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch is the debut album for the Compton, L.A., California born rapper, full name Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., who first made waves with his debut mixtape “Feed Tha Streets” in 2018 and has worked with acts such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Future, Young Thug, Mustard and Ty Dolla Sign.

* #82 (V/A) – Christmas with the Stars & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra by Various Artists are thirteen classic Christmas tracks which have been enhanced with the music of the R.P.O., with songs by Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, Perry Como, Doris Day, Johnny Mathis, Roy Orbison and Dean Martin among the artists.

