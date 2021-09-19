Australian Charts: Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Drake becomes the fifth act for 2021 to hold for a second week at No.1 in Australia, as his “Certified Lover Boy” claims another week atop the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Certified Lover Boy” follows on from other multiple week holders this year in Taylor Swift (Jan.), Amy Shark (May), Olivia Rodrigo (6 weeks from late May) and Billie Eilish (August), while Justin Bieber logged three weeks at No.1 this year, but not consecutively, one week each in March, April and May. The album is also holding for a second week at No.1 in New Zealand and debuted at the top this past week in the U.S.A. and his native Canada, while here in Australia this now becomes his eighth overall week at No.1, moving him up on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums; 1965 to 2021′ from equal 93rd to now equal 85th, alongside Ariana Grande (8 weeks from 4 #1’s), while for this decade Drake now has logged four weeks at No.1, placing him equal third alongside AC/DC.

Drake also surpasses Justin Bieber’s seven weeks at No.1, to become the Canadian act with the seventh most weeks at No.1 in Australia, ahead of him now are Avril Lavigne (9 weeks), Alanis Morissette (11 weeks), Bryan Adams (18 weeks), Shania Twain (22 weeks), Celine Dion (24 weeks) and the highest goes to Michael Buble (33 weeks). Drake has also achieved a rare U.S. Chart feat this week by landing nine songs within their Top 10 from his latest album “Certified Lover Boy”, and all 21 tracks from the album within the Billboard Top 35 (here last week it was 21 songs within the Top 56), while here this week he is down to five within the entire Top 50 Singles.

Local act Amyl & the Sniffers see their second studio album “Comfort to Me” debut at No.2 this week, becoming their first Top 10 placement locally, as their self-titled debut set entered and peaked at No.22 in the first week of June, 2019, with this album also landing at No.21 in England this week. This is followed by two albums which rise back up one place each, “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo to No.3 and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” to No.4, with Doja landing four Top 30 singles chart entries this week.

Down three places each are Kanye West with his recent No.1 set “Donda” and last week’s new entry for Iron Maiden and “Senjutsu” to No.5 and No.6 respectively. Last week’s swap-around albums at No.7 and No.8 do so again this week, with Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” back up one to No.7 (logging a 40th week within the Top 10), and down one to No.8 is Billie Eilish and “Happier Than Ever”.

The second and final Top 10 debut this week is the fifth studio album for American singer Kacey Musgraves called “star-crossed”, and by entering at No.9 it becomes her first ever Australian Top 10 album, and her fourth chart entry overall, having previously charted with “Same Trailer Different Park” (LP#1, HP-77, 2013), “Pageant Material” (LP#2, HP-33, July 2015) and “Golden Hour” (LP#4, HP-25, April 2018). Scoring the longest running Top 10 entry this week at 47 weeks, is Dua Lipa’s second album “Future Nostalgia”, which dips one spot to No.10.

UP:

TOP 20: Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” album rebounds four spots to No.13 after spending the past two weeks at No.17, with the only other album rising within the Top 20 being Ed Sheeran’s third set “÷”, up two spots to No.18 thanks to a new No.5 entry this week for his new single “Shivers”.

TOP 30: Thanks to the 30th Anniversary edition of their 1991 fifth self-titled studio album for Metallica (also known as ‘The Black Album’), the set returns this week at No.23, as a limited edition vinyl and multi CD and DVD edition, with the set first hitting No.1 for a single week in mid August of 1991, with the album charting initially for just over two years, later returning as repacked editions in 2008 and 2010.

TOP 40: Another album returning to the Top 100 this week occurs at No.38, the most recent album for Voice judge and mentor Keith Urban and “The Speed of Now, Vol.1”, thanks to his performances on the finale this past week. This is followed by a four place rise to No.39 for the self-titled Harry Styles album.

TOP 50: Each time that Ed Sheeran issues a new single from his forthcoming fifth album “= (Equal)”, his older sets rise back up, and this occurs again this week with “x (Multiply)” back up twelve spots to No.43 and his last album “No.6 Collaborations Project” moving up four places to No.45.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The two falling albums within the Top 20 this week are the Guy Sebastian album “T.R.U.T.H.” down five to No.17 and Lorde’s third set “Solar Power”, dimming seven places to No.20.

TOP 30: The only Top 10 dropout to land within the Top 50 this week is the Bliss N’ Eso album “The Sun” (HP-2, WI10-2), sinking nineteen spots to No.25. Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” drops five to No.27, followed by the Halsey album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” which tumbles down seventeen places to No.28, while securing it’s lowest chart placement during its 129 Top 100 weeks is the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…”, dropping six spots this week to No.29.

TOP 40: Lewis Capaldi drops down seven places to No.33 with his debut album, and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” album declines six spots to No.35.

TOP 50: Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” and the soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ both drop five spots to No.41 and No.42 respectively, the self-titled Dua Lipa set falls back down eight places to No.46, and the XXXTentacion album “?” falls nine to land at No.50. The Imagine Dragons debut at No.10 last week for “Mercury – Act 1” leaves the Top 50 this week, as do Top 20 entries from Stray Kids (#14) and ABBA (#18), along with entries from CHVRCHES (#30), Lady Gaga (#31) and David Campbell (#33).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#7) – What the Future Holds Part 2 by Steps (BMG/Warner) is the seventh studio album and second in under a year to chart for the British group, whose Part 1 set made it to No.26 in the first week of December, 2020, while overall this is the fifth ARIA Albums Chart (both T50 and T100) entry and now their second highest charted set, beaten only by their debut set “Step One” which hit No.5 in both September and October in 1998.

* #12 (LP#1) – Idiocracy by Pist Idiots (Pist Idiots/Flightless/Inertia) are a four-piece punk rock act from the south western Sydney suburb Revesby, made up of Jack Sniff (Vocals), Joey and Tommy Tomato (Lead and Bass guitarists) and Belton Jon (Drums), with this being the groups debut studio album and first chart entry, while they have previously issued three EP’s in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

* #14 (LP#19) – Saint Georges Road by The Black Sorrows (Ambition/Sony Australia) becomes the Aussie groups tenth albums chart entry (9 studios and 1 Best of), and this new set lands three places lower than their last album “Citizen John” (HP-11) achieved in early April of 2019.

* #21 (LP#1) – The Melodic Blue by Baby Keem (Columbia) is the debut album for the American rapper and producer, which features this weeks No.44 single “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, who appears on two tracks on the album, while also featuring guest artists Travis Scott and Don Toliver.

* #22 (LP#7) – Shadows and Shinings by Drapht (The Ayems/Warner Australia) is the seventh studio album for the Perh born rapper, also becoming his fourth albums chart entry and first since his fifth album “Seven Mirrors” (HP-4, late August 2016), while he saw his fourth set “The Life of Riley” debut and peak at No.1 in April of 2011.

* #40 (GH#1) – The Gurrumul Story by Gurrumul (Decca Australia) is the first compilation of the passed singer and guitarist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu featuring 14 of his performances, while a deluxe edition has seventeen songs and a DVD with six performances and a 25 minute documentary. Overall this now becomes his sixth albums chart entry, 4 studio, 1 live and now 1 compilation.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 10th to the 16th of September, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

