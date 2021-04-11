Australian Charts: Justin Bieber 'Justice' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber returns to the No.1 spot this week with his sixth album “Justice” for a second week at the top in Australia.

“Justice” was first at the top two weeks ago (March 29th) and also returns to the top in New Zealand and holds a for a second week at No.1 in his homeland of Canada. He also holds the No.1 singles spot in those countries and Australia with his song “Peaches”, making Justin topping both charts the 135th time this has happened locally, and a first for JB. It’s also the second time that Mr. Bieber has returned to the No.1 spot here, as his first chart-topping album “My Worlds” was at the pinnacle twice for a single week apiece on the 3rd and 24th of May, 2010 (the album was No.1 in Canada this week in 2010 {2 of 4 weeks}).

Justin Bieber takes his tally of weeks at No.1 in Australia to six weeks in total, moving him from equal 121st to now equal 107th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’ alongside local act John Butler Trio (6 weeks, 4 #1 LP’s). The returning No.1 album also becomes the second for 2021 to reclaim the top spot, after Dua Lipa did so for a second week on March 22nd with her “Future Nostalgia” album, which is back up two places this week to No.2.

Apart from the two debuts within the Top 10, all of the albums climb in or into the ten this week, with The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” collection rebounding five places to No.3, The Kid Laroi’s mixtape and EP is back up three to No.4, followed by a second five spot jump for Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” to No.5. Pop Smoke rises three places to No.6 with his album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, followed by a four place climb back into the Top 10 for an overall 83rd week inside of the ten for Billie Eilish and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” to No.7.

Demi Lovato scores the highest new entry of the week with her seventh studio album “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” coming in at No.8, the same position her sixth album “Tell Me You Love Me” debuted and peaked at in October of 2017, while overall this is her sixth albums chart entry and her third Top 10, as her fifth set “Confident” made it to No.3 back in October of 2015.

Entering right after at No.9 is the second album for American rapper Lil’ Tjay called “Destined 2 Win”, which lands fifty places higher than his first album “True 2 Myself” (HP-59) achieved on October 21st, 2019, thus this becomes his first Top 10 album in Australia, helped by the recent No.3 single from the set “Calling My Phone” (TW-16) and also it’s second entry “Headshot” (HP-70, April 5th, 2021). Rising back up seven spots to land at No.10 is this week’s No.5 selling vinyl album “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac, landing it’s fifth week within the Top 10 during the ARIA chart period, and it was last within the Top 10 here at No.9 on the 26th of October, 2020 (prior to that it spent three weeks within the ten in May and June of 2011 peaking at No.2).

UP:

TOP 20: Elton John’s “Diamonds” rises four to No.11, with other risings collections being for Maroon 5 (HP-17) 20 to No.18 and Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” (23 to No.19), while Eminem also cracks a 2x Diamond sales certification this week for his 2002 album “The Eminem Show”, only the second album to ever achieve such a sales feat after Michael Buble’s “Christmas” album.

TOP 30: Luke Combs’ first album “This One’s For You” rises back up five to No.21, the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rebounds fourteen places to No.24, the Arctic Monkeys “AM” set leaps ten places to No.25 (#3 vinyl LP this week), as too does the INXS “Very Best of” (37 to No.27). The first Harry Styles self titled album is back up five to No.26, while Taylor Swift’s “1989” is back up four spots to No.28.

TOP 40: Lime Cordiale’s “14 Steps to a Better You” leaps back up twelve chart rungs to No.31, followed by a three place rise to No.33 for the Sam Smith set “Love Goes”, while Taylor again rises with an older album in “Lover”, up twelve places to No.36.

TOP 50: Dua Lipa’s first album is back up five spots to No.41, followed by a five place climb to No.42 for The Weeknd’s “After Hours” set (those two artists are also back-to-back at No.2 and No.3 higher up the chart), while the recent No.10 singles chart peak for the Bruno Mars project Silk Sonic has helped his older album “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” to jump back up ten spots this week to land at No.43. Also rising from last week’s lower fifty are collections for Green Day (51 to No.45) and Bon Jovi (66 to No.46), while Post Malone rises back up seven spots to No.50 with his second album “Beerbongs and Bentleys”.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first two of four albums to leave the Top 10 this week is the Lana Del Rey album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” (HP-2, WI10-2) down six to No.12 and “The Bitter Truth” (HP-3, WI10-1) for Evanescence, down fourteen places to No.17. The only other drop is Taylor Swift down two places to No.15 with “evermore”, landing just ahead of her stable No.16 entry “folklore”.

TOP 30: With eight climbing albums and one stable Lewis Capaldi at No.29, the only falling album within this chart region is Spacey Jane with “Sunlight”, back down six places to No.30 after leaping from 39 to No.24 last week.

TOP 40: The two other Top 10 dropouts this week fall into the Top 40 this week, both new entries to the chart in “Clouds (The mixtape)” by NF (HP-5, WI10-1) down twenty-eight spots to No.32 and last weeks No.1 entry for local act Skegss and “Rehearsal” (HP-1, WI10-1) plummeting thirty-nine places to No.40. The ‘Hamilton’ cast recording slides back down seven spots to No.34 after returning to the Top 50 last week thanks to its Sydney stage opening, and The Wiggles “We’re All Fruit Salad” collection declines four spots to No.37.

TOP 50: Benny Blanco’s repackaged “Friends Keep Secrets 2” set which returned to the chart last week at No.39 (former peak of No.55 in January of 2019) is down only five spots this week to No.44, while also falling five to No.49 is Miley Cyrus with her “Plastic Hearts” album. Last week’s high placed albums to fall hard this week were by Tomahawk (#18 debut), Tame Impala (#19 return), Troye Sivan (#28 return) and Troy Cassar-Daley (#30).

No Further New Entries:

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 2nd to the 8th of April, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments