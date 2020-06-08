Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Debuts At No 1

The sixth studio album for American singer Lady Gaga called “Chromatica” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming her fourth No.1 album in Australia in the process.

“Chromatica” becomes the 882nd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 732nd for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 520th to debut at No.1, the 20th chart-topping album for 2020 and the 34th for the record label Interscope and their fourth for the year after Selena Gomez, Eminem (both in January) and after her Grammy wins Billie Eilish (February).

Lady Gaga first hit No.1 in Australia with her remixed first album “The Fame Monster” (3 weeks from 5th of April, 2010, newly 6x▲Platinum this week), then her second album “Born This Way” debuted at the top for a two week stay from May 30th, 2011 (it was the #1 album this week nine years ago), then she had two No.2 albums in “Artpop” (2013) and “Joanne” (2016), while also recording a duets album with Tony Bennett called “Cheek to Cheek” (HP-7, 2014), plus her last chart entry was for her debut film “A Star is Born” which sat within the Top 50 last week (79 weeks and running) and it logged eleven weeks at No.1 from the 29th of October, 2018 (10 weeks, then one more week on Feb 11th, 2019 after winning a few Oscar’s for the film).

So with all of her weeks at No.1, Lady Gaga has amassed seventeen weeks at the top here, moving her up from equal 38th to now 34th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums’ just behind Bon Jovi (17 weeks from 10 #1 LP’s) and just ahead of both John Lennon and Kings of Leon (17 weeks from 3 #1 LP’s). She also joins 19 other acts who’ve all had four No.1 albums here, the most recent for 2020 was 5 Seconds of Summer back in early April.

There has never been an album titled “Chromatica” chart in the past, let alone hit No.1, so this is a first for that word at the top. The new No.1 album also becomes the 310th No.1 Album by an American performer (solo, duo or group, male or female) and the sixth for the year after Selena Gomez, Eminem, Billie Eilish, Green Day and the last was Lil’ Uzi Vert in mid-March. For solo female artists this is now the 135th to hit No.1 in Australia and the fourth for 2020 after Selena, Billie and Dua Lipa was the last in late April. In terms of Solo Female American singers Lady Gaga is now fourth on the list for ‘Most Weeks at No.1: Solo Female American’ with the Top 5 now consisting of Pink (43 weeks), Mariah Carey (20 weeks), Madonna (19 weeks), Lady Gaga (17 weeks) and Taylor Swift (16 weeks).

Rising back up one spot to No.2 is the Harry Styles set “Fine Line”, which next week will have spent half-a-year within the Top 10, followed by Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, back up two places to No.3 and newly certified 2x▲Platinum in sales. These are followed by the second and third entries within Top 10 this week, coming in at No.4 is the fourth studio album for U.S. country artist Kip Moore called “Wild World”, becoming his fourth Top 50 entry (3 albums and 1 EP), his second Top 10 entry here and now his highest charted album locally, as it enters two places higher than his last album from September of 2017 called “Slowheart” (HP-6).

Returning to the charts for the first time in almost nine years is the third studio album for Cold Chisel called “East”, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary of release this past week by returning to the charts at No.5, it’s first Top 10 placing since early December of 1980, having originally spent eight broken weeks at a peak of No.2 (six weeks and then another two) and 23 weeks within the Top 10, it now lands its 24th week inside the ten, with it last charting in late July of 2011 hitting No.19 (in early August).

After this are three albums holding steady this week, starting with Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia” at No.6, The Weeknd with “After Hours” at No.7 and Post Malone logs a 32nd week within the Top 10 with his set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at No.8, with the album picking up a ▲Platinum sales certification too. Norwegian producer, songwriter and DJ called Kygo sees his third album called “Golden Hour” debut at No.9 this week to become the fourth and final Top 10 entry of the week (and Top 50 entry too). It’s also his third Top 50 placing, with his two previous entries being for the albums “Cloud Nine” (HP-13, 2016) and “Kids in Love” (HP-42, 2017). There have already been six singles charting here from the album, the biggest of which was the No.20 2019 single “Higher Love” with Whitney Houston and he is currently charting with “Lose Somebody” alongside OneRepublic which hits a new peak of No.31 this week.

The Lewis Capaldi debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” jumps back up eight places to land at No.10, becoming it’s third overall week within the Top 10 (#10 upon debut in late May 2019 and No.7 in January 2020), with the set newly certified Gold (●) in sales, and it also has three Top 50 singles from the album as of this week.

UP:

* The first of two of last week’s new entries to climb this week is the double EP set for Benee called “Fire on Marzz”/”Stella & Steve”, which climbs two places to a new peak of No.19.

* The Seekers new collection “Hidden Treasures Vol.1” leaps up eighteen places to a new peak this week of No.21.

* The two older Post Malone albums are back up this week in “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” climbing four spots to No.23 and his first set “Stoney” is back up eight places No.47.

* With a new Top 50 singles chart entry this week for Tones and I her 2019 EP “The Kids are Coming” is back up nine spots to No.26.

* Halsey might have two falling singles within the Top 50 this week, but her latest album “Manic” climbs back up four spots to No.27.

* Climbing best of sets this week are for Cold Chisel (41 to No.28), Eminem (38 to No.30, newly 12x▲Platinum in sales {up from 6xP previously}), INXS (43 to No.33) and Paul Kelly (56 to No.49).

* Dean Lewis’ “A Place We Knew” is back up three spots to No.37.

* In the lower fifty albums last week Powderfinger returned to the charts with two of their best of sets at No.67 and No.87, thanks to their recent online concert called “One Night Lonely”, and that has also helped their first No.1 album from 1998 called “Internationalist” (peaked Sept. 1998 upon debut) to return to the Top 50 this week at No.40.

* The recent No.1 set for Birds of Tokyo called “Human Design” is back up eight places to No.41.

* Right after which LAUV sees his set “~How I’m Feeling~” rise back up five spots to No.42.

* Niall Horan just issued a new single called “Black & White” from his album “Heartbreak Weather” and that helps the set to rise back up six places to No.46.

DOWN:

* Five albums leave the Top 10 this week, most notably are last weeks top two entries which plummet into the lower depths of the Top 100, in “Notes on a Conditional Form” for The 1975 (HP-1, WI10-1) and “D-2 (mixtape) for Agust D (HP-2, WI10-1), while last weeks other Top 10 debut in “Dissimulation” for KSI (HP-4, WI10-1) tumbles down thirty-one spots to land at No.35. The two other departing albums are less dramatic in the Luke Combs second album “What You See is What You Get” (HP-1×1, WI10-7a) down two to No.11 and “Diamonds” for Elton John (HP-3×5, WI10-32), whilst the set also racks up it’s overall second year within the Top 100 (104 weeks, 2 years).

* After climbing back up over the past few weeks the Taylor Swift “Lover” album is this week down three places to No.15.

* The next big tumble comes from the No.1 album from three weeks ago for The Teskey Brothers and “Live at The Forum”, which drops down twenty places to No.31.

* The soundtracks to drop this week are for ‘Frozen 2’ (29 to No.34) and to a larger extent the Queen biopic set ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (28 to No.43).

* After over two years of charting (it’s at 116 weeks as of this week) the XXXTentacion album “?” is down one spot and newly certified as ▲Platinum in sales.

* Eminem’s best of might have jumped, but his most recent set “Music to Be Murdered by” is down five places to No.39.

* Doja Cat sees an eight place drop to No.50 this week with her “Hot Pink” set.

There are no further Top 50 entries than those within the Top 10 this week.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments