Australian Charts: Taylor Swift 'evermore' Spends Another Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift secures a fourth straight week at No.1 with her ninth album “evermore”, which equals the four weeks her eighth set “folklore” (TW-7) achieved in August of 2020.

Of the seven No.1 albums that Taylor has had here in Australia, these last two albums are now her equal second longest running chart-toppers, but they are also now her equal longest-consecutive running No.1 albums at four weeks apiece. Her “1989” set (TW-31) did spend nine weeks at No.1 during 2014 and 2015, but it’s longest continual run was three weeks from January 26th, 2015. Taylor also takes her tally of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’ to 24 weeks from those seven No.1 albums, moving her 20th on that listing, just ahead of Celine Dion (24 weeks from 5 #1’s) and 60’s/70’s artists Creedence Clearwater Revival (24 weeks from 3 #1’s). If she stays again next week she will equal Savage Garden, The Rolling Stones and U2. “evermore” also returns for a second week at No.1 in both Canada and England this week.

This time last year Harry Styles was sitting at No.1 for a third and final broken week with his second album “Fine Line”, and this week that set rebounds three places to land at No.2, PLUS the album also logs it’s 52nd week (1 year) within the Top 10. His former band’s longest running Top 10 album was “Up All Night” at 33 weeks, and all up 1D amassed 64 weeks within the Top 10 from their five albums, while Harry Styles solo has notched up 58 weeks from his two albums (6 for his self-titled set and now 52 for his second).

The highest of two Australian acts within the Top 10 this week is local rapper The Kid Laroi with his mixtape “F**k Love” backed with his EP “Savage”, which moves back up three places to No.3, the albums original entry position (August 2020) and it’s repeak spot in mid-November 2020, meaning it is now logging a third overall week at this peak of No.3. Plus with two Top 10 singles (#2 and #9) this week it could continue further up the charts in the new few weeks. The second and final local act within the ten is AC/DC with “Power Up”, which is down two spots to No.4 after four weeks at No.1 and two weeks at No.2 and one week at No.3 (meaning it’s now stopped at all four positions on its way down the chart).

Jumping back into the Top 10 this week, up eight spots to No.5, is Pop Smoke with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, scoring an 18th week within the Top 10, after which Miley Cyrus’ latest entry “Plastic Hearts” is back up two places to No.6. Taylor Swift’s second Top 10 entry this week in the expanded edition of her eighth set “folklore”, which is down three places to No.7, while Billie Eilish is stable at No.9 with her debut set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Two further albums returning to the Top 10 this week are “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (12 to No.8, 16th T10wk) and Ariana Grande with her latest set “Positions” (11 to No.10, 6th T10wk).

UP:

TOP 20: With a heap of Xmas albums departing the Albums chart this week, the tsunami of albums moving back up starts outside of the Top 10 with Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” (19 to No.13), the Ed Sheeran third album “÷ (Divide)” (27 to No.13, 200th week within the Top 100) which was sitting in the Top 50 region three weeks ago. Sam Smith and “Love Goes” (18 to No.15), “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac (22 to No.16), “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs (31 to No.19, while his second set is sitting at #11 this week, giving him two T20 albums this week), and Lewis Capaldi’s debut set (29 to No.20).

TOP 30: Eight of the ten albums here climb back up this week, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” (49 to No.21), Post Malone with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (37 to No.22), almost to it’s former No.19 peak is the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” (59 to No.23), Ed Sheeran’s “No.6 Collaboration Project” (43 to No.24), Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (35 to No.25), Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” (42 to No.26), Lime Cordiale’s “14 Steps to a Better You” (40 to No.27) and leaping back up thirty-one places to land at No.29 is the XXXTentacion set “?”.

TOP 40: Taylor Swift can claim four albums within the Top 40 this week, as her sixth set “1989” is up seventeen spots to No.31 and her seventh album “Lover” rises five to No.34. Machine Gun Kelly has a massive thirty-four place rebound to No.33 with his latest album “Tickets to My Downfall”, while the self-titled Dua Lipa album had dropped out of the Top 100 in the last week of 2020 (Dec 28th chart), and now this week it’s zooming back up forty spots to No.35. The self-titled Harry Styles set rises ten spots to No.36, and also rising back up from the lower fifty depths are “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” for Post Malone (64 to No.37), “Sunlight” for Spacey Jane (74 to No.38), “Manic” by Halsey (65 to No.39) and the Cold Chisel “The Best of: All for You” (53 to No.40).

TOP 50: Ed Sheeran’s third and final Top 50 entry this week is his second set “x (Multiply)” which moves back up thirty-nine places to No.42, followed by a forty-nine chart-rung leap for Megan Thee Stallion’s album “Good News” to No.43. Jack Harlow’s debut album “That’s What They All Say” entered at No.46 four weeks ago, and this week it rebounds back up forty places to score a new peak of No.44. Also rising back up are ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack (80 to No.45), “Goodbye and Good Riddance” for Juice WRLD (99 to No.47), “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande (70 to No.49) and Travis Scott with “Astroworld” (62 to No.50).

DOWN:

TOP 20: Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Luke Combs’ second set “What You See is What You Get” (HP-1×1, WI10-15a) down one spot to No.11, followed by Guy Sebastian with “T.R.U.T.H.” (HP-1×1, WI10-10), down five to No.12 and leaving the Top 10 for the first time. This now becomes Guy’s third longest running Top 10 album in Australia after “Armageddon” (14 weeks in 2012) and his best of “Twenty Ten” (12 weeks, 2010). The third and final dropout is the Michael Buble “Christmas” album (HP-1×15, WI10-60), which leaves the chart this week from No.3 last week. The third and final dropping album within the Top 20 is the Elton John “Diamonds” collection, down two to No.18.

TOP 30: The only two falling Top 30 entries are for The Avalanches with “We Will Always Love You”, down eight to No.28 and Andrea Bocelli’s “Believe” album, dipping five spots to No.30.

TOP 40: A single drop in the 31>40 chart section for INXS with “The Very Best of”, down only two spots to No.32.

TOP 50: Three albums decline in the lower chart region, starting with Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now, Part 1”, down nine places to No.41, followed by Shawn Mendes’ latest set “Wonder” which falls twenty places to No.46, while the Tame Impala ARIA Award winning set “The Slow Rush” plummets twenty-five spots this week to No.48. Other big declining albums which fall into the lower fifty this week are by Playboi Carti (#15, U.S. #1 LP TW), BTS (#17 & #34), Paul McCartney (#21). Delta Goodrem (#24), Queen + Lambert (#28 & #41) and Kylie Minogue (#33).

NO NEW ENTRIES THIS WEEK.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 1st to the 7th of January, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

