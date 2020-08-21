Australian Music Industry Legend Ron Tudor Dies Aged 96

Australian music industry legend Ron Tudor has passed away at the age of 96.

Ron was awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1979 for his services to the recording industry. He also received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music from APRA in 1996 and a special achievement award by APRA in 1999.

Ron Tudor worked for W&G Records as a sales rep in 1956. His earning signings were Ernie Sigley ‘Love Is A Gold Ring’ (1957), Diana Trask ‘Going Steady’ (1958) and the first album for The Seekers ‘Introducing The Seekers’ (1963). Ron also produced ‘Bombora’ for Australian surf band The Atlantics.

In 1969 Tudor founded his own label Fable Records and became known to millions of Australians as a judge on New Faces. His deal with the show gave him the opportunity to sign the winner. The first year gave him John Williamson, who had his first hit with ‘Old Man Emu’ and Liv Maessen, who had the hit in Australia with ‘Knock Knock Who’s There’ instead of Mary Hopkin.

Tudor hit paydirt in 1970 when the Record Ban hit Australian radio. Major international acts, like The Beatles, could not be played on Australian radio while radio and records haggled over licensing fees. Tudor recorded covers of the international hits with his own acts.

In Australia, The Beatles did not have the hit with ‘The Long and Winding Road’. Day Costello did. Day (Ross McManus) was the father of still teenager schoolkid Declan McManus (who adopted his father’s stage name for his own career and became Elvis Costello).

In 1971 Ron Tudor started a new rock label Bootleg Records with Australian rock and songwriting legend Brian Cadd. Cadd recorded three albums for Bootleg including his self-titled album featuring ‘Ginger Man’.

Brian Cadd’s supergroup The Bootleg Family (based on Leon Russell’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen) had the Australian hit with ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ instead of Loggins and Messina.

The label was also home to Mississippi, who became Little River Band.

Bob Bright (of Bobbie and Laurie) paid tribute to Ron Tudor.

Sad news, a giant of the Australian Music scene, Ron Tudor passed on today. Ron gave me my first recording contract… Posted by Bob Bright on Thursday, 20 August 2020

