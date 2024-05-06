 Regurgitator To Kick Of ‘it’s so invasive’ Tour In Hobart This Week - Noise11.com
Regurgitator To Kick Of ‘it’s so invasive’ Tour In Hobart This Week

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2024

in News

Regurgitator will begin their 2024 ‘its so invasive’ tour with three dates in Tasmania this weekend.

The 2024 tour is centred around the 11th Regurgitator album ‘Invader’, the first album for the band since the kids record ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’ of 2019 and last “adult” album ‘Headroxx’ in 2018 which came after a five yar break.

Regurgitator have had a consistent line-up of Quan Yeomans, Ben Ely and Peter Kostic now for a quarter of a century. Kostic became their drummer in 1999 after the departure of Martin Lee, who played on the first three albums.

‘Invader’ was self-produced by Ben and Quan and features collaborations with Peaches, JK47 and Tyson Yunkaporta of Sand Talk).

REGURGITATOR
it’s so invasive… tour 2024

FRI 10 MAY nipaluna hobart ODEON THEATRE
SAT 11 MAY wuwinilili forth FORTH PUB
SUN 12 MAY kanamaluka launceston DU CANE BREWING
THUR 16 MAY djilang geelong LAMBYS
FRI 17 MAY dja dja wurrung castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL
SAT 18 MAY naarm melbourne THE FORUM
SUN 19 MAY bunarong frankston SINGING BIRD STUDIOS – ALL-AGES SHOW
THUR 23 MAY wooditjup margaret river THE RIVER
FRI 24 MAY boorloo perth RECHABITE
SAT 25 MAY walyalup fremantle FREO SOCIAL
THUR 30 MAY dharawal wollongong WAVES
FRI 31 MAY muloobinba newcastle KING ST
SAT 1 JUNE gadigal eora sydney ROUNDHOUSE
FRI 7 JUNE tandanya adelaide THE GOV
SAT 8 JUNE ngunnawal ngambri canberra THE BASO
SUN 9 JUNE bungambrawatha albury SS&A CLUB
THUR 13 JUNE cavanbah byron bay BEACH HOTEL
FRI 14 JUNE kombumerri gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA
SAT 15 JUNE meanjin brisbane THE TIVOLI
SUN 16 JUNE meanjin brisbane PRINCESS THEATRE – ALL-AGES SHOW
THUR 20 JUNE yuwi mackay SEABREEZE
FRI 21 JUNE gurambilbarra townsville THE DALRYMPLE
SAT 22 JUNE gimuy cairns TANKS ARTS CENTRE

Get tickets here

