Regurgitator To Kick Of ‘it’s so invasive’ Tour In Hobart This Week - Noise11.com

Regurgitator will begin their 2024 ‘its so invasive’ tour with three dates in Tasmania this weekend.

The 2024 tour is centred around the 11th Regurgitator album ‘Invader’, the first album for the band since the kids record ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’ of 2019 and last “adult” album ‘Headroxx’ in 2018 which came after a five yar break.

Regurgitator have had a consistent line-up of Quan Yeomans, Ben Ely and Peter Kostic now for a quarter of a century. Kostic became their drummer in 1999 after the departure of Martin Lee, who played on the first three albums.

‘Invader’ was self-produced by Ben and Quan and features collaborations with Peaches, JK47 and Tyson Yunkaporta of Sand Talk).

REGURGITATOR

it’s so invasive… tour 2024

FRI 10 MAY nipaluna hobart ODEON THEATRE

SAT 11 MAY wuwinilili forth FORTH PUB

SUN 12 MAY kanamaluka launceston DU CANE BREWING

THUR 16 MAY djilang geelong LAMBYS

FRI 17 MAY dja dja wurrung castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL

SAT 18 MAY naarm melbourne THE FORUM

SUN 19 MAY bunarong frankston SINGING BIRD STUDIOS – ALL-AGES SHOW

THUR 23 MAY wooditjup margaret river THE RIVER

FRI 24 MAY boorloo perth RECHABITE

SAT 25 MAY walyalup fremantle FREO SOCIAL

THUR 30 MAY dharawal wollongong WAVES

FRI 31 MAY muloobinba newcastle KING ST

SAT 1 JUNE gadigal eora sydney ROUNDHOUSE

FRI 7 JUNE tandanya adelaide THE GOV

SAT 8 JUNE ngunnawal ngambri canberra THE BASO

SUN 9 JUNE bungambrawatha albury SS&A CLUB

THUR 13 JUNE cavanbah byron bay BEACH HOTEL

FRI 14 JUNE kombumerri gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA

SAT 15 JUNE meanjin brisbane THE TIVOLI

SUN 16 JUNE meanjin brisbane PRINCESS THEATRE – ALL-AGES SHOW

THUR 20 JUNE yuwi mackay SEABREEZE

FRI 21 JUNE gurambilbarra townsville THE DALRYMPLE

SAT 22 JUNE gimuy cairns TANKS ARTS CENTRE

